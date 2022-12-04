As was expected of late and unthinkable before that, Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lions, 10-2 and ranked 11th in the country, will play Pacific-12 Conference champion Utah in the Grandaddy of bowl games at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.

This just in: Penn State coach James Franklin is delighted.

“Obviously, the history and tradition of the Rose Bowl speaks for itself,” Franklin said in a media teleconference Sunday.

“We had a phenomenal experience the last time we were involved. Our players and staff could not be more excited about making the trip again.’’

Utah beat USC for the second time this season, 47-24, in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, to earn its berth in the Rose Bowl.

“I can speak for us being elated,’’ said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “The Rose Bowl experience last year was tremendous, and we expect more of the same.’’

The Big 10’s berth normally goes to the highest-ranked conference team that does not qualify for the College Football Playoff. Thanks in part to Utah’s beating then-No. 4 USC, both Ohio State and Michigan of the Big Ten are in the playoff.

That cleared the path to Pasadena for Penn State, even though its national ranking actually dropped three spots from the previous week.

Regardless, the berth ratitfies a turnaround in Penn State’s program this season, after an 11-11 record over the previous two.

This year the team started 5-0, with immediate and substantial contributions from a much-touted 2022 recruiting class.

Then Penn State was physically handled and routed at Michigan, 41-17. The Lions lost a competitive game at Ohio State two weeks later and became an afterthought nationally.

They kept getting better, though, and tore through four Big Ten foes in November by a combined 165-40. Ultimately, Penn State lacks the elite win or two to get into the playoff discussion.

They seem set to be involved in it next year,

“I’m happy for the whole senior class,’’ Franklin said. “With COVID and everything these guys have experienced in their career, it’s been different.

“Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year.’’

Utah’s losses are to Florida, UCLA and Oregon. As Whittingham alluded, the Utes will be making their second straight appearance in Pasadena, having lost a wild, 48-45 shootout with Ohio State a year ago.

Whittingham is 154-73 over 18 seasons, and 34-12 since 2019.

For Penn State, the Rose Bowl will be its first game in 37 days, since the Lions’ regular-season ending win over Michigan State.

Penn State will be making its fifth Rose Bowl appearance on the 100th anniversary of its first. The most recent, the “phenomenal experience,’’ Franklin referred to, was in 2017, when the Lions lost to USC, 52-49.

Penn State and Utah have never played each other, in a bowl or otherwise.

Utah is a 1.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.