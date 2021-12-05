Sunday’s college football bowl machinations produced a mild surprise for Penn State: a matchup with Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

The game will be played at noon New Year’s Day at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

"We are excited for our upcoming trip to Tampa Bay and to have the opportunity to represent Penn State in the Outback Bowl," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a prepared statement.

"I am thrilled for our guys to have one more month together as a family to prepare for Arkansas. Tampa Bay is a great destination for our loyal fan base, and we know they will be there in full force to help send this special group of seniors off on a high note.”

The Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-4 Big Ten) lost five of their last seven games, and will shoot for some redemption, and a positive bounce into 2022, in their first meeting ever with the Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC).

Penn State previously played in the Outback Bowl in 1995, 2006 and 2010. Its last win there was a 20-10 defeat of Tennessee in ‘06, after which Joe Paterno, seated alongside an official from game sponsor Outback Steakhouse, said being in Tampa was great except, “I couldn’t get a decent steak anywhere.’’

Heading into last week, which culminated in the major conference championship games, Penn State seemed headed to one of three mid-to-mediocre levels bowls: The Pinstripe in New York City, Music City in Nashville or Las Vegas.

Big Ten champion Michigan made the college football playoff. That slotted Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

As bowl officials, the CFP committee and other partners put bowl matchups together, the surprise element was Michigan State landing in the Peach Bowl - one of the so-called New Year’s Six - vs. Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

That slotted Iowa in the Citrus Bowl - No. 3, loosely, among the Big Ten affiliated bowls - opposite Kentucky.

And that left Penn State and three teams from the Big Ten West Division teams with eight overall wins, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue.

Penn State got the nod, apparently because of its reputation for “traveling well,’’ along with its season-opening defeat of Wisconsin in Madison.

Wisconsin will play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Minnesota drew West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. Purdue will face Tennessee in the Music City.

Arkansas finished third in the Southwestern Conference West Division. The Razorbacks started 4-0 including a 20-10, week four defeat of then-No. 7 Texas A&M.

Then Arkansas was hammered 37-0 by No. 1 Georgia and lost three straight, including a 52-51 loss to Mississippi. The Razorbacks won four of their last five,, with the only loss 42-35 to Alabama week 11.

