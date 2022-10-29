STATE COLLEGE - James Franklin used the word “turnovers,’’ just four times in his postgame press conference here Saturday.

A wise over/under figure would have been three times that many.

Penn State committed four turnovers - all of them redounding to quarterback Sean Clifford - that ruined a spirited upset bid and led to a 44-31 loss to Ohio State in the Nittany Lions’ annual measuring-stick game at Beaver Stadium.

“In the first half, we were able to overcome the turnovers and stay in the game and battle,’’ Franklin said.

“But you can't turn the ball over that many times against that type of opponent and think you're going to be successful. That is something we, for the most part, have done a good job of this year, but we did not today.

“The game starts and ends with the turnovers.’’

The second-ranked Buckeyes came in 7-0, but without what most would consider a high-quality win. Will this wild, plot-twisty battle be seen as conformation of that argument?

Penn State was down 10-0 less than 10 minutes in, before it had a possession that did not end in an interception. Yet it led 14-10, 14-13 at halftime, and 21-16 after a theatrically messy, epic-length touchdown drive with 9:26 left.

The Nittany Lions had more yards rushing and passing, had more first downs, were better on third down and ran 20 more plays. Penn State’s coordinators, Mike Yurcich on offense and Manny Diaz on defense, came up with some fresh stuff, called creative, varied games and seemed, for much of the way, to be winning the chess match.

But when the Buckeyes had the ball, they held onto it.

Penn State’s first possession ended with Clifford bouncing a ball off a defensive lineman’s arms, high into the air and then into the arms of Buckeyes’ DE Zach Harrison.

That seemed like the most defensible of Clifford’s three picks and one strip-sack fumble, but Franklin didn’t defend it.

“He has to find the throwing lane around really athletic long defensive ends,’’ he said, assessing Clifford’s overall day as, “gutsy.’’

A possession later, Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau wrestled a Clifford pass away from freshman RB Kaytron Allen. Midway through the fourth quarter, in what was still a two-point game, Tiumoloau ripped the ball from Clifford’s hand from behind, in the pocket, in what might have been the game’s most critical play.

With the suspense over, Clifford threw an attempted screen pass to Tiumoloau, who returned it for a touchdown.

Yes, Tiumoloau had himself an afternoon. Yes, Clifford threw three picks to defensive linemen.

The defense battled furiously, given the short fields it was presented with, to keep Penn State afloat. By the second quarter, the offense was finding a rhythm, running well enough on early downs and getting a big game from sophomore WR Parker Washington, who had 11 catches for 179 yards.

Clifford went 6-for-7 on two quick-strike TD drives, including a 58-yarder to Washington (most of the yardage created, by Washington, after the catch), and the Lions led, 14-10.

It was 14-13 when Ohio State took over with less than a minute left in the half and drove to the Penn State 8.

The Buckeyes clocked the ball with six seconds left and went for the touchdown. Diaz called a corner blitz and CB Johnny Dixon sacked Ohio State QB CJ Stroud as the half ended.

The upset looked very possible at that point. But as the second half wore on, the Buckeyes found easy-access throws to the middle of the field. That swung the hyped matchup between Ohio State’s receivers and Penn State’s secondary in the Buckeyes’ favor.

“We knew they had a nice deep-ball game, so we wanted to keep them in from of us,’’ said Penn State CB Kalen King. “We tried to take that away and limit them to smaller stuff.’’

Smaller stuff added up. Stroud didn’t hurt his Heisman Trophy candidacy, completing 26 of 33 throws for 354 yards and a touchdown. WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., from Philadelphia, had 12 catches for 180 yards.

The Lions are 6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten, and finish 1-2 over the three-game stretch (at Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State) long seen as season-defining.

The stretch drive begins at Indiana Saturday with a 10-win season, and probably a New Year’s Six bowl bid, still very much on the table.

And with the highest level of the sport still out of reach.