When James Franklin’s new 10-year, $75 million contract was announced Nov. 25, the accompanying statement from Franklin said it was the end of a process that began when Penn State approached him nine weeks previous, “about making a long-term investment in our football program.’’

Franklin said the deal included, “a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more.’’

When Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour met the media here Thursday, attempts to get a detailed sense of the roadmap were only marginally successful.

“The conversations were really good,’’ Barbour said as the Nittany Lions practiced for Saturday's Outback Bowl at Jesuit High School in Tampa.

“I think it comes as no surprise that they were mostly about the program, and how we, together, saw the program and saw the investment in the program.’’

That echoed what Franklin said when the deal was announced: "The reason it was nine weeks was because it really wasn't about me.’’

OK, so what’s happened?

“It’s all things that we’ve talked about over the last six or seven years and either checked off the list or that we need to continue to work on,’’ Barbour said.

OK, but, … what’s changed?

“We’re in the middle of the biggest piece,’’ Barbour said, referring to a $48 million upgrade of the Lasch Football Building and weight room.

“We’re under construction. You can all see it. We’re under construction for the biggest piece of the last improvement, which includes, most prominently, the weight room.’’

Yes, but that was approved and budgeted and the work had begun before The Nine Weeks.

When Franklin lost defensive coordinator Brent Pry and replaced him in short order with Manny Diaz, Franklin mentioned how much better Penn State has gotten, administratively, in facilitating quick action on such personnel moves.

“I think we addressed that probably four or five years ago,’’ Barbour said, adding that within the Big Ten, Penn State’s salary pool for assistant coaches is, “right towards the top, if not at the top.’’

Student-athlete housing was a specific issue Franklin mentioned.

“Housing has been something we’ve kept our eye on for a long time,’’ Barbour said. “Obviously, athletics doesn’t manage or run housing, but the University has made some really good improvements there.’’

I think you can see where we’re going here.

Franklin has spoken often, in 2021, of a next plateau.

“I recognize that, and am committed to doing whatever possible to help us get there,’’ he said in November, “with the help of a lot of other people that it takes. And that’s back to the alignment.

“It’s all of it, right? Every aspect of it we have to get a little bit better. Those little margins that you’re scratching and clawing for, they all add up. … We’ve got to be able to sustain it. That’s what this [contract] is all about.”

Look, to employ one of Franklin’s go-to phrases, I get it. We’re talking about intentionally vague rhetoric for public consumption. There’s limited value to parsing it too closely.

It’s possible that some changes have been made that haven’t shown up yet. But that doesn’t mean there couldn’t, or shouldn’t, be a specific, tangible, new plan.

We’re talking about going from zero to a 10-year, stuck-with-each other deal in nine weeks. It isn’t about him.

OK, so what is it about?