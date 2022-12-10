Penn State’s trip to the Rose Bowl is in some ways an afterthought to the real, program-building business of the offseason.

“I’m sitting in the middle of Kansas,’’ James Franklin said Sunday, during a media teleconference in the wake of the announcement that the Nittany Lions were indeed going to the Rose Bowl to play Utah.

“I’m hoping this press conference will go smoothly, and I’m going to jump on a plane and head to my next destination.’’

He was recruiting, of course, not touring the Midwest, probably headed to or from the Iowa home of 2023 quarterback recruit Jaxon Smolik. Franklin did his helicopter thing Friday, landing at Cumberland Valley High to take in the Pennsylvania Class 5A state championship game, in which Pine-Richland defeated Neumann-Goretti.

National early signing day for the high school class of 2023 is Dec. 21. Penn State has 19 commitments, 14 of them 4-stars according to the consensus rankings compiled by 24/7 Sports. The class ranks 13th in the country according to 24/7, and includes two of the country's top offensive linemen, Wyomissing tackle J’ven Williams and Ashburn, Va. interior OL Alex Birchmeier.

Of interest on this front is the decommitment from North Carolina last week of 4-star Richmond, Va. LB Kaveion Keys. He had been heavily involved with Penn State before committing, and is now seen as a Penn State lean.

Conrad Hussey, a 4-star DB from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. who is committed to Penn State, is visiting Florida State this weekend. Penn State assistants Ju’Juan Seider and Anthony Poindexter visited Hussey in Florida last week, indicating he might be wavering.

Interestingly, there has not been a Penn State offer for QB Stone Saunders, the Mount Joy resident who just led Bishop McDevitt to the state 4A title, throwing for 51 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2022.

Saunders, a sophomore, has roughly 15 offers, including from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pitt, Maryland, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.

My best guess at the scholarships Penn State now has committed to the 2023 roster is 80, five fewer than the limit. Which brings us to, …

The bowl roster: Two of Penn State’s best players in 2022, CB Joey Porter, Jr. and WR Parker Washington, have declared for the NFL draft. Porter, a likely early-round pick who’s made some All-America teams and is first team all-Big Ten, will likely be an early-round pick. He declared, and said he’d skip Penn State’s bowl game, before the Lions’ destination was known.

Washington hasn’t said he’ll skip the bowl, but it’s presumed given the timing of his announcement last week.

The status of star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is returning to Penn State but missed its last four games with an injury, is unknown.

Franklin said last Sunday he’s talked to everyone on his roster about transfer/bowl/NFL intentions. Regarding the bowl, he said, “we expect almost the entirety of our roster will play and compete.’’

Penn State can get by without Porter; it did so for the two games in November he missed with appendicitis, and cornerback is one of the deepest position-groups on the squad.

The likely starters at WR in Pasadena are senior Mitchell Tinsley, Keandre Lambert-Smith, who has played well in Washington’s absence of late, and R-Freshman Harrison Wallace III (17 catches this year).

Washington’s opt-out could mean an opportunity for Anthony Ivey, a true-freshman WR from Manheim Township, although Sean Clifford’s R-freshman brother Liam, true-freshman Omari Evans and sophomore Malick Meiga have all appeared in games, unlike Ivey.

The transfer portal (outgoing): Five 2022 Nittany Lions are among the roughly 3,000 college players now on the portal, which opened Dec. 5 for 45 days of college football free agency. They are QB Christian Veilleux, CB Jeffrey Davis Jr., DL Rodney McGraw, DE Davon Townley Jr., and OL Maleek McNeil.

Veilleux is the headliner of that group, although Townley, a 6-6, 270-pound redshirt freshman, has gotten Power Five offers, including from new Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Veilleux started and played well in Penn State’s defeat of Rutgers last season, but the presence of blue-chip freshman Drew Allar relegated him to third string this season and made his transfer predictable.

The transfer portal (incoming): Penn State has successfully gone for quality over quantity in mining the portal during its short history. Consider the contributions of Tinsley (from Western Kentucky) and OL Hunter Nourzad (Cornell) this year, and DLs Arnold Ebiketie (Temple) and Dereck Tangelo (Duke) last year. Both are now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Likely areas where Franklin will be looking for help: WR (especially with Washington out of the picture), DT and maybe LB.

Franklin has reportedly offered at least four WRs: Rara Thomas (Mississippi State), Tre Harris (La. Tech), Jimmy Horn, Jr. (South Florida) and Danta Cephas (Kent State).

24/7 considers Cephas leaning to Penn State. He’s from Penn Hills High and a high school teammate of Lions Daequan Hardy and Tank Smith. Cephas has 130 catches for 1,984 yards and 12 TDs over the last two seasons.

On the interior D-line, where veteran PJ Mustipher moving on will leave a literal and intangible void, names that have come up include Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) and Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M).