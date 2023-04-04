STATE COLLEGE - The starting quarterback competition is real, open and spirited.

That’s Penn State’s party line, and, now closer to the end of spring practice than the beginning, they’re sticking to it.

James Franklin said Tuesday he’ll stick with it, “until the winner is clear and decided.’’

Assuming blue-chip sophomore Drew Allar is healthy, it would stun everyone in Nittany Nation and most of the outer precincts if anyone other than Allar was behind center when Penn State opens the 2023 season with West Virginia Sept. 2.

But there are two other scholarship QBs, Central York High School grad Beau Pribula, also a sophomore, and true freshman early enrollee Jaxon Smolik.

“We’re competing against each other, but we’re helping each other at the same time,’’ said Allar. “I think every position is open.’’

Franklin talked at the beginning of spring ball about the possibility of getting Pribula, apparently more of a dual threat guy than the “Pro-style,’’ Allar, some reps in the spring to take advantage of his strengths, possibly as a change-of-pace option.

“Coach Yurcich (Mike, the offensive coordinator) always has some quarterback runs in,’’ said Pribula. “It’s hasn’t been anything specific. I’ve always thought of myself as a passer who can stay in the pocket, but when the pocket breaks down, I can elude and use my legs.’’

As for Smolik, Franklin said, “Him coming here now, coming here mid-semester, has been huge. Without it, it would have been hard to feel like you had a third quarterback. I feel like we have a chance now to get him ready for West Virginia.’’

Allar played in 10 games last year, all in mop-up duty except for one tense series in the season opener with Purdue, when starter Sean Clifford left with an injury. Franklin thought that was plenty of work for a true freshman, even one as hyped as as Allar. Many who considered themselves bigger Penn State fans than Sean Clifford fans begged to differ.

Allar completed 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards and four TDs, no interceptions and a few moments when it was clear what the hype was about.

Pribula redshirted, and did not appear in a game.

Now might be the time to ask a guy who has to play against Allar, et al., at least in practice.

Cornerback Kalen King, for example, a preseason All-American who described Pribula Tuesday as, “a work horse.’’

On Allar: “As a DB, you can really feel the difference with certain quarterbacks throwing the ball against you. For example, if somebody was to run a fade against me, Drew, for some reason, always puts the ball out here, like on the side of the receiver, so it’s very hard for a DB to make a play on it.

“He’s like a ball-placement expert. He’s very, very accurate, and he’s got a cannon for an arm. I think he can be really good for us.’’

The Nittany Lions finished 2022 11-2, including a Rose Bowl win, and the No. 7 team in the country.

Much is thus expected of the 2023 team, and the players seem OK with that. In interviews Tuesday, running back Nick Singleton and safety Jaylen Reed said it out loud - the goal is to win the national championship.

“I love that, that’s great,’’ Franklin said, “but I’m going to leave here and go tell them they’ve got to focus on West Virginia.’’

Three practices remain this spring, culminating in the annual Blue-White interasquad scrimmage - which Franklin vows will be an actual football-like experience this year, rather than a drillfest - at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Beaver Stadium.