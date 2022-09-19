Some interesting, if trivial, numbers and facts in the wake of Penn State’s win at Auburn Saturday:

*With the 41-12 win, Penn State became the first Big Ten team to sweep a home-and-home with an SEC opponent in a decade.

(Full disclosure: The term “small sample size,’’ applies here. There are very few home-and-homes between the B10 and the SEC.)

The last to do it was Northwestern, over Vanderbilt, although the games were played in 2012 and ’12, not back-to-back years. Yes, James Franklin coached Vanderbilt from 2011-13.

*Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named Big Ten Defensive player of the week after making five tackles (four solo), forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass Saturday.

Brown gets the honor for the second time, and he was the last Penn State player to receive it, last November, after getting a game-clinching pick-six in Penn State’s defeat of Maryland.

*For the second straight week, running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Singleton, from Governor Mifflin High, ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns in 10 carries.

Singleton leads the country in yards per carry. Fun fact, courtesy of PennLive.com’s Johnny McGonigal: Penn State had two runs of 40 yards or more in 13 games last season. Singleton has had five over the past two weeks.

*Penn State is now ranked 14th in the country by the AP poll, 15th by the coaches’ poll, and 12th in the Football Writers Association/National Football Foundation Super 16.

The Lions were unranked in all three at the start of the season.

Unsurprisingly after two Power-Five road wins, the more esoteric and obscure analytics-based rankings love Penn State.

The Massey Ranking Composite, which averages 39 rankings (including the major polls) has Penn State sixth in the country. The BC Moore, out of Iowa, has the Lions second.

*According to the oddmakers at betonline.ag, Penn State is now 50-1 to win the national championship. No, seriously.

The Lions were 66-1 in January, 100-1 in August and up to this week.

*Sean Clifford isn’t going to win the Heisman Trophy, of course, but he was on the betonline.ag board at 100-1 after Penn State’s week-one win at Purdue, 150-1 last week and, now, off the board again.

*Speaking of odds, the line on Saturday’s Penn State-Central Michigan game opened at 24.5, and was up to 26.5 as of noon Monday, according to vegasinsider.com.