Regarding Penn State’s annual Blue-White game, James Franklin the football coach has always been at odds with Franklin the recruiter and promoter and brand-builder.

This year, the football coach has apparently won out.

“We’ll have some of the bells and whistles people will enjoy,’’ Franklin said Wednesday, but, “It’s going to be more like a practice than it will be a spring game.’’

Traditionally, the Blue-White is a split-squad scrimmage under relatively game-like conditions, with a winner and loser and as many as 75,000 people in the stands.

Franklin has often suggested he’d rather simply run a practice, “where you’re going ones against twos, offense vs. defense, getting situations covered, … you can make an argument that we’ll get a lot more out of it.’’

The pandemic, naturally, is the element that’s given Franklin a chance to try it his way. The Blue-White weekend is traditionally a sizable community event. This year, it can’t be.

Pennsylvania state government has loosened pandemic-related spectators limits for outdoor gatherings to the point where Penn State could put roughly 50,000 people in Beaver Stadium. The University has chosen not to do that, to avoid the COVID-19 risk related to parking, access, tailgating, and the like.

Penn State first-year students have been invited to attend. So have families and friends of players, coaches and staff members and limited media.

That’s it.

Franklin admitted that a recruiting opportunity is being lost.

“One kid that we’re recruiting here in the state of Pennsylvania, he’s going down south (this weekend),’’ he said.

“You would never even know there was a pandemic. They’re having a wide-open spring game with bands and full capacity and everything else.’’

In Happy Valley, it will apparently be a work session with some game-like elements.

There should be plenty to watch for, though, including:

*Running back Noah Cain, a go-to weapon as a true freshman, is working his way back from an injury that essentially cost him all of last season. Cain is participating this spring but not fully, although Franklin said Wednesday he’s, “a little bit further ahead than I anticipated.’’

*A number two quarterback, behind returner Sean Clifford, will have to be identified before the fall. The favorite is redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, but the name of true freshman Christian Veilleux seems to come up a lot.

*The offensive line is necessarily in a constant rebuild. R-junior Rasheed Walker is a star, and senior Mike Miranda, apparently moving to center, is a veteran anchor. Junior guard Juice Scruggs jumped out late last season, and Franklin said “the light has come on,’’ this spring for junior Bryce Effner, who has played tackle and center.

*The new guys: Saturday will provide a first public look at transfers who could help and might have to - CB Johnny Dixon (South Carolina), DE Arnold Ebiketie (Temple), DT Derrick Tangelo (Duke) and OT Eric Wilson (Harvard).

*Freshmen. The top recruit among incoming freshmen is OL Landon Tengwall, but OLs usually require extra seasoning. The most talked-about freshman is Kalen King, a CB from Detroit Franklin called, “the most advanced freshman we have had since we’ve been here in terms of his ability to practice and compete, both physically and mentally.’’

A number of elements - CB Tariq Castro-Fields opting to stay in college another year, the apparent emergence of sophomore LB Curtis Jacobs, the presence of the above mentioned Dixon and King, appear to have created a surprise glut of talent on the back end of the defense.

“I thought we had a chance to be good (in the secondary), but the addition of (Dixon and King) have changed things. We have more guys we can play with and win with.’’

The game, or practice, or session, begins at noon Saturday. No TV, but there will be a live broadcast on Penn State Radio Network stations and gopsusports.com.