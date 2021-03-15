Spring football practice began at Penn State Monday. When and how it will end remains unclear, which is news for a couple of reasons.

Spring ball traditionally ends with the Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage, a community event and something of an offseason family reunion for Nittany Nation.

The Blue-White game may not happen this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach James Franklin suggested no decision has been made as of his meeting with the media at noon Monday.

“There’s discussions going on at the university level, with (athletic) administration as well as the administration on campus, at Old Main,’’ Franklin said.

Later Monday, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced relaxed COVID-19 restrictions that include allowing maximum attendance at outdoor events to be raised to 50 percent of venue capacity.

That may change the discussion. Fifty percent would translate to a potential crowd of about 50,000. The last Blue-White game, in 2019, drew an estimated 61,000 fans in near-perfect weather.

Franklin is a planning-and-detail fanatic. He can’t be thrilled about not being in control of the spring schedule down to the minute, much less the day.

On the other hand, if it wasn’t for its value as an event, Franklin could do without the Blue-White.

“On our Friday and Saturday practices, we will scrimmage,’’ Franklin said. “Those things, in such a public setting, are pretty vanilla. (No Blue-White game) would allow us to have a true 15th practice where we’re putting everything out there from an evaluation standpoint.’’

Franklin family update: Franklin’s family has spent most of the last year living outside of State College. His daughter, Addision, has sickle-cell disease, which poses a greater risk if COVID-19 is contracted.

Throughout the 2020 season, Franklin acknowledged the separation’s mental and emotional toll.

“They’re my fuel,’’ he said in November. “I go home, and they’re able to pour into me. I have not done a great job of managing (their absence).’’

His wife and daughters are back home, but Franklin is living separately, in an apartment above the garage.

"We're in a better situation now, [but] still not what I would describe as ideal or back to normal,’’ he said.

“I'll go over when I get home from work, and I stand in a window of the house with my hood up and mask up until someone notices, and I usually scare the heck out of them.

“Then they scream, and we laugh and they slide my tray of food out the door. And I say thank you through the glass, take my tray of food up over the garage and eat dinner."

Nit-notes: Franklin said RB Noah Cain should be ready to go for at least the second half of spring workouts. Cain, something of a breakout star as a true freshman in 2019, missed all but the first new snaps of last season with an undisclosed injury. …

Penn State only has three QBs - Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux - on scholarship. Franklin said the ideal is to have five, “you can get away with four, and three gets a little dicey.’’

Franklin said he would consider looking at the transfer portal to bring in another signal-caller. …

Franklin’s ideal is to have a “two-and-a-half-deep,’’ at every position. That will take some doing in some position-groups, the defensive line in particular.

Enter Nick Tarburton, a redshirt junior who has gotten little traction so far in an injury-plagued college career. The word around winter workouts is Tarburton is coming on fast. Recruited as a linebacker, he’s now a 6-3, 256 D-end.

“I’m a big Nick Tarburton fan, for a lot of reasons,’’ Franklin said. “He’s had an unbelievable offseason. He’s in a position to have a big year for us, and we need him to.’’