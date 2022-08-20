In his first six years at Clemson, Dabo Swinney went 57-23 with an Atlantic Coast Conference title and two New Year’s Six bowls.

In his first six years at Penn State, James Franklin went 56-23 with a Big Ten Conference title and three New Year’s Six bowls.

Swinney’s breakthrough season came in 2010, after he reached into a Texas High School to hire offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Franklin’s breakthrough season came in 2016, after he reached into Football Championship Subdivision to hire offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Both Swinney and Franklin are considered football CEOs, better at recruiting and organizing than scheming and game-planning.

Here’s where the stories diverge.

A decade ago Florida State was the ACC’s resident monster, the giant hurdle Swinney had to get over. It won the 2013 national title and made the first CFB playoff in 2014. Coach Jimbo Fisher left a few years later, and the Seminoles and have fallen and can’t get up.

Franklin’s Florida State is, of course, Ohio State. Urban Meyer left Columbus and, if anything, the Buckeyes got better.

Another difference: A game-changing recruit at quarterback. Swinney landed his when he coaxed the now-disgraced Deshaun Watson, the top-ranked QB in the high school class of 2014, out of Georgia.

Watson led the Tigers to a national title and two national championship games.

Justin Fields could have been That Guy for Franklin, but he verbally committed to Penn State in 2015 as a high school sophomore, too early.

En route to the Chicago Bears, he went to Georgia and then - cue groan from Nittany Nation - Ohio State.

It’s possible that Drew Allar, the current freshman QB from Ohio, will become Franklin’s Deshaun Watson, which is not really the point.

It feels like the Franklin Era has crested. My completely unreliable sense is it’s starting to seem that way to Franklin.

This is a guy who once famously promised to back-handspring out of bed each morning, and blow up balloons at kids’ birthday parties.

He vowed to fill Beaver Stadium for his first Blue-White game. The crowd was announced at 71,000. He told the media after the game, “Somebody told me it was 82,000, so that’s what I’m gonna go with.’’

He went on Friday night recruiting trips to high school games by helicopter. He ran around downtown State College on the day the program’s annual poster was released, going up to people in cars, spreading the gospel.

After the gut-punch losses that quelled the crest of his time here, 39-38 at Ohio State in 2017, followed by 27-24 at Michigan State a week later, and a year later by 27-26 to the Buckeyes, he filibustered post-game press conferences with raw, emotional statements of purpose.

“Turn off your phone,’’ he said to his players through us. “Turn off the Internet. Don’t buy newspapers. … Turn off ESPN. Turn off the Big Ten Network. … You get into the submarine and you shut everything else out.’’

After Ohio State in '18, he briefly had to be restrained from going after a fan. A half-hour later, he gave his “we will no longer be comfortable being great,’’ speech.

“If you thought I was a psychopath before,’’ he said, “you have no idea.’’

Later, he said we’d never see those kind of tirades again. Too emotional, too soon. They didn’t work.

Lately, he’s promised to stop talking about the perennially beleaguered offensive line.

“I’m going to let them prove it to you on the field,’’ he said last month. “Then I’ll be interested to see what you guys write about it.’’

Fair enough. But there used to be a crazy fire in his eyes, his voice, his body language.

Now he seems - can’t believe I’m saying this, and not sure I’m right about it - weary.

Yes, he’s making all the money. Yes, the Big Ten has positioned him in the big leagues of his sport for the foreseeable future. Yes, the recruiting of late has been too good to have been done halfheartedly.

But his success has not earned him elite-level respect from fans or, apparently, his coaching colleagues. The “great recruiter, lousy game-day coach,’’ reputation, fair or not, isn’t going away.

The pandemic apparently took a lot out of him, personally and professionally. It’s obvious he loathes the sport’s new normal, with what amounts to free agency and constant recruiting of players he’s already recruited.

Last month, an investigation into a sexual extortion incident involving Penn State players was announced. A representative of a prospective players’ union was sneaked in to the football building, without Franklin’s knowledge, to speak to his players.

Maybe you’d be weary, too.

Again, it’s entirely possible I’m imagining this. But it’s something to watch, with the grind about to begin again.