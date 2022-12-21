If the offensive line is the engine of a football team (and it is), then Penn State has had a sputtering and underpowered engine for much of the James Franklin Era.

That started to change, dramatically, in 2022. The work continued Wednesday, when Franklin collected the 22 letters-of-intent that, for now, form his 2023 recruiting class.

"We're very, very happy with the class,'' Franklin said in a press conference.

"There's a lot of balance in the class, offense and defense, as well as early enrollees. The class is about split from offense to defense, from little guys to big guys. I think we've got a really good mix there."

The top ranked recruit of the bunch is J’Ven Williams, a five-star offensive tackle from Wyomissing High in Berks County. The second-highest is Alex Birchmeier, a 4-star recruits and the top-ranked interior OL (meaning center or guard) in the country.

“If you look at Birchmeier and J’Ven, … I think they can play all five (OL) positions,’’ Franklin said, “in terms of the length to play tackle, the girth to play guard and the intelligence to play center.’’

This after the Nittany Lions, 10-2 and ranked 11th nationally, finished the season with a true freshman, Drew Shelton, playing effectively at the high-leverage left tackle spot due to an injury to season-starting LT Olu Fashanu, who could have been a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft had he turned pro.

The only Penn State verbal commitment from the high school class of 2024 is another high-ranked OL, Cooper Cousins of Erie McDowell, but to mention that is to get ahead of ourselves.

The 2023 class (current high school seniors) ranks 12th in the country according to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings and second in the Big Ten, behind No. 4 Ohio State (naturally) but well ahead of No. 20 Michigan, which won the last two Big Ten titles.

Franklin started this season worried about depth at linebacker as much as any position. Then came the emergence of true freshman Abdul Carter as a star with massive upside.

The class that signed Wednesday includes three 4-star LBs - Virginians Tony Rojas and Kaveion Keys along with Ta’Mere Robinson, from Brashear High in Pittsburgh.

Rojas is a top 100 player nationally, the top defensive recruit in the class and rushed for over 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.

Keys is a flip from North Carolina who committed just last week.

Penn State continues to dominate Virginia. Six of the class’ top 10-ranked players from that state signed will be Nittany Lions. Penn State also has six of the top 10 from Pennsylvania, including the top three (Williams, Philadelphia Roman Catholic edge rusher Jameial Lyons, and Robinson).

Most of the work on this class was done long before Wednesday, but at least two players remain question marks: Conrad Hussey, a 4-star safety from Fort Lauderdale who committed in April, but has been reconsidering of late, with Florida State and Miami in the picture.

The other is Maryland OL Chimdy Onoh, an apparent late bloomer who had been committed to Old Dominion, but has lately gotten offers from Maryland, Colorado, and Ole Miss, in addition to Penn State.

Christian Veilleux’ transfer to Pitt adds focus to the quarterback position, where there are just two scholarship players, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula (Central York) on the current roster.

The new class includes one QB, three-star Jaxon Smolik of Des Moines, Iowa. Like 10 of his classmates, Smolik plans to enroll early next month.

The two Lancaster-Lebanon League recruits in the class, Williams and Exeter TE Joey Schlaffer, both intend to enroll early.

The early enrollees will be college students 16 days from now.

Wednesday’s signings put Penn State at or very close to the 85-scholarship limit for 2023, but that’s without factoring in the few players who are likely to turn pro or transfer, or players Penn State could still acquire via the transfer portal.

There’s also another 2023 signing day in early February. Franklin said he’d still like to pick up another recruit or two, perhaps an offensive or defensive tackle or wide receiver.