Remember the LawnBoyz?

That’s what Penn State’s committee of highly-recruited running backs called themselves in their heyday, which seems longer ago than 2019.

The high point was the ’19 Cotton Bowl, when the four Boyz - Noah Cain, Journey Brown, Ricky Slade and Devyn Ford - ran 49 times for 407 yards in a 53-39 defeat of Memphis.

They ran 29 times for 287 yards and two touchdowns that day on first down. Cain, a true freshman who seemed sure, at times that year, to emerge as The Man, had 95 yards and a TD in 15 tries.

Ford had a touchdown run. Slade had a 44-yard explosion. At one point late in the game, the foursome each got carries on consecutive plays.

Most of all it looked like Brown’s national breakout. He had 202 yards in 16 tries, including a 32-yard TD in which he broke four tackles and dragged a defender into the end zone, and a 53-yarder that was so perfectly blocked he was barely touched.

“I think they have true love for each other,’’ running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said of his guys that day, in a raucous post-game locker room in Dallas.

“It’s good to see it working out so well at the end of the season.’’

It hasn’t worked out so well since.

Slade, who said during that Cotton Bowl week he wasn’t going anywhere, quickly transferred to Old Dominion, where ex-Penn State assistant Ricky Rahne was the new head coach.

Cain missed all of the 2020 season with an injury and hasn’t been the same since. Ford also has been injured here and there and never gotten much traction at Penn State.

Saddest, Brown had to quit football after a health issue was discovered that offseason.

Brown is still a Penn State student, and is around the program at times. But his full presence is missed for more than his physical talent.

“If we’re being honest, nobody thought Journey was going to be the player he is,’’ Seider said.

“And he’s the type of kid, he honestly doesn’t care if he gets one carry, as long as we win. He’s the most unselfish kid I’ve ever been around in my life.’’

And now Penn State can’t run the ball. It is averaging 108 yards per game - including 240 against mid-major Ball State - and 3.25 per carry. The run offense ranks 114th in the country and 12th in the Big Ten.

It is the single element, above all others, that has kept this season from greatness.

Seider, who met the media Thursday for the first time this season, is relentlessly positive.

“I’m very appreciative of how hard the guys are still training,’’ he said. “They haven’t wavered. They’re competing their tails off. We’ll get it fixed.’’

In 2019, Penn State was still running Joe Moorhead’s offense under then-offensive coordinator Rahne. It was a true spread, usually with one or no tight ends.

Under OC Kirk Ciarrocca last year, and Mike Yurcich this year, the formations have been “heavier,’’ inviting more defenders closer to the line of scrimmage.

In the season-opening win at Wisconsin, the Badgers seemingly run-blitzed on almost every play, especially in the first half. Penn State did nothing offensively.

After halftime, Yurcich adjusted, getting the ball outside and behind the defense, Cain had some good moments, and the Lions got 254 second-half yards and a 17-10 win.

Seider suggested that approach hasn’t been a long-term solution, and has required an adjustment to the adjustment.

“We’ve been playing against more loaded box than we have in the past,’’ he said. “

“You begin playing lateral a little bit and not more vertical,’’ Seider said. “I think maybe because of how we changed last year with Kirk, and to Mike, still getting into those big sets, people have been crowding us more, which has allowed our passing game to take off.’’

The ground game was a little better last week. No big numbers, but 5-of-6 conversions on third-down-and-short, a red-zone touchdown running inside, etc.

The next step is, to employ what has become a too-familiar phrase, explosive plays in the run game.

“In the running back room alone, we’re had 10 explosive runs, which is 12 yards or more,’’ Seider said. “That’s not good. We’ve had games, in the past, where we had more than that in a single game.’’

Still, he believes.

“Man, you haven’t forgot how to play the game,’’ he tells his guys. “I damn sure haven’t forgot how to coach, … Keep pressing forward, man. This thing is going to turn, and when it turns we’re going to really take off.’’