"My philosophy is, the best coverage is pass rush," Manny Diaz, Penn State’s new defensive coordinator, said last week.

This is sobering in that the Nittany Lions were 74th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten in quarterback sacks a year ago and Arnold Ebiketie, by far the team’s best pass pusher, is off to the NFL.

The big-picture point, halfway through spring practice, is that for all the talk of quarterbacks and offensive line, Penn State has some holes to fill on the other side of the ball. Five starters from last year - Ebiketie, linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, corner Tariq Castro-Fields and safety Jaquan Brisker - plus LB/DE Jesse Luketa, have moved on, and most if not all are are likely to play on Sundays this fall.

To narrow the focus, Diaz is of course right. There’s no more critical element of modern defense than sacking and/or disrupting the quarterback. Being able to trust that job to the four down linemen, thereby freeing the other seven guys to outnumber the offense, is the best-case scenario.

Two starters return on the D-line, end Nick Tarburton and tackle P.J. Mustipher. Mustipher should be an anchor if healthy, but he missed half of last season and isn’t fully participating in spring drills due to a lower-body injury.

Neither he nor Tarburton, who has become a very solid college player but had just one sack last season, moves the needle as a pass rusher.

One guy who might is Adisa Isaac, a redshirt junior who missed all of last season with an injury.

“I think everybody in this room was excited about Adisa Isaac and what he was going to do last year,’’ head coach James Franklin said on the first day of spring ball last month.

"He just has some things you can't teach,’’ Diaz said, “in terms of athleticism, his ability to bend and turn the corner, his length, the way he can get his hands on offensive linemen."

End Smith Vilbert, a redshirt junior, made his first start in the Outback Bowl and had three sacks in the game. Another R-junior, Hakeem Beamon, is listed at tackle (he’s 6-3, 270) and is considered a big talent but, somewhat mysteriously, didn’t play at all last year.

“We’ve all seen tremendous things from Hakeem,’’ Franklin said. “He’s really growing up, … I try to hug them and love on them as much as I can, but it’s one of those fine lines. I want to make sure Hakeem stays on the trajectory he’s on right now.’’

Yet another R-Junior, D’Von Ellies, has played a little at tackle and flashed a few times. The best defensive recruit in the ballyhooed class of 2022, Dani Dennis-Sutton, is an athletic DE in the classic edge-rusher mold. Dennis-Sutton didn’t enroll in January, though.

There’s always (cue ominous music) the transfer portal.

Bear in mind that Penn State’s two best DLs last year, at least after Mustipher got hurt, were probably Ebiketie (who was first team all-Big Ten) and tackle Derrick Tangelo, both from the portal.

"We need more consistent edge pressure," Franklin said last week. "Between developing the guys we have, and then obviously we're looking into the portal a little bit for that as well.’’

Which brings us to Demeioun Robinson, an edge-rushing end who was a five-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, ranked as the No. 22 player in the class nationally by 24/7 Sports, who played all 13 games as a true freshman for Maryland last season.

Robinson is in the transfer portal. He spent this weekend in Happy Valley.

Penn State recruited Robinson out of Quince Orchard High in Gaithersburg, Md., which has been prime recruiting territory for Franklin.

"It always helps with the Transfer Portal if we recruited the young man on the front end, so we've known him longer and you're not trying to get to know him in two weeks,’’ Franklin said last week.

Free agency. Stay tuned.