AUBURN, Ala. - Meek Mill was blasting in the visitor’s locker room at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Water was flying around, and Penn State’s players, still in full pads and uniforms, were bouncing up and down in wild celebration.

Such scenes have become sporting cliche, except in this case the adult in the middle of it, James Franklin wasn’t awkwardly playing along or trying a dorky dance move.

Franklin, padless of course, was bouncing off people, like a punk rock fan in a mosh pit.

Dude was into it.

Understandably. His ballclub had just run over Auburn, 41-12, turned the lights out on a Southeastern Conference opponent in its stadium. The day’s biggest winner was him.

No one would question his time or time-out management or play-calling on this fall Saturday. No one would loudly and rudely wonder why he wouldn’t give the reins to the stud freshman quarterback, commit more to the run, pick a chairman of the running back committee, ad infinitum.

No one would claim he couldn’t win big games. In the full extension of that argument’s absurdity, the games aren’t as big if you win them.

Long forgotten now was the day just a couple months ago when his players sneaked a guy into the Lasch Football Building to talk them into joining or forming a union.

That day’s been too easily forgotten, but who’s to say Franklin’s people skills aren’t the explanation for that?

The AP poll released minutes after I typed this says Penn State (3-0) is the No. 14 team in the country after a season-opening stretch in which most observers felt 2-1 would have been OK and 1-2 was a real possibility.

That possibility, of course, would have triggered a chorus: “Ten years, 75 million dollars, … for this?’’

Who saw this start coming?

Not This Space. In addition to the tangible flaws (offensive line, running game, lather, rinse, etc. …) and the more tangible 11-11 record over the past two seasons, there was - I imagined, apparently incorrectly - a bad feeling around the program.

I predicted Penn State going 6-6 for a preseason preview magazine, and amended that to 7-5 for the LNP season preview.

They could easily still go 7-5, of course - never forget how ephemeral all this is - but no sane person would predict it.

The only teams left on the schedule they wouldn’t be favored over, if they played tomorrow, are Michigan and Ohio State.

Looking at the schedule now, it appears very likely they will be 5-0 when they go to Ann Arbor Oct. 15 with a lot on the line in the here and now.

If they can win, or at least not badly lose, on the line of scrimmage against good opponents, who on their schedule don’t they out-class?

Again, only, and perhaps only for now, Michigan and Ohio State.

Franklin didn’t become a genius over the summer. But the most important parts of his job remain, 1. Recruiting, and 2. Hiring staff.

The recruiting has been elite of late. That’s showing up now, and Penn State should be better next year, and the year after that.

Manny Diaz looks from here like a Grand-Slam hire as defensive coordinator, although that’s the Catch-22, isn’t it? Diaz will be a head coach again, maybe sooner than later, and Franklin will have to swing for the fences again.

Remember how nuts he used to go about the “1-0 this week,’’ stuff? Remember the weekly, insert-opponent-here tweets: “Akron, Akron, Akron, Akron, …?’’

Maybe he scrapped the rhetoric. But he admitted last week, in several small ways, that when the Lions were preparing for Ohio week two they were really preparing for Ohio and Auburn. That’s a tacit admission that 1-0 this week, as an approach, isn’t always enough.

Franklin has changed. Maybe that’s just, as was suggested in This Space a couple weeks ago, a relatively young man becoming a middle-aged one. That bouncing punk rocker from Saturday night, though, doesn’t appear to have lost his zest for anything.

Older, wiser, chastened, the dude is still into it.