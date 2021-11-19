When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus play-by-play, Matt Millen color, Elise Menaker sideline).

2021 records: Rutgers is 5-5, 2-5 Big Ten. Penn State is 6-4, 3-4 Big Ten.

Last week: Rutgers beat Indiana 38-3. Penn State lost to Michigan 21-17.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 29-2, and won the last meeting, 23-7 Dec. 5, 2020 at SHI Stadium.

Coach: Greg Schiano, 13th season overall, all at Rutgers (76-78), second season of second stint at Rutgers (8-11).

Rutgers’ best player: Australian punter Adam Korsak. Rutgers leads the country in net punting.

Quotable: “I know that we haven’t done enough to become Penn State’s rival,” Schiano said following the Indiana game.

“The only way they become our rivals is if we play well enough to make it that way and that takes years but we haven’t started yet.”

Injury update: Last week, the Scarlet Knights played without all three starting LBs, Olakunie Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg and Tyreek Maddox-Williams. All three are listed as questionable for Saturday.

Rutgers senior WR and return specialist Aron Cruickshank, who has battled injuries all season, is apparently now done for the year.

For Penn State, some internet sources list backup QB Ta'Quan Roberson as questionable with an undisclosed injury. James Franklin said after practice Wednesday that true-freshman Christian Veilleux is now the No. 2 QB.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 17.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Rutgers thumped Indiana in Bloomington, 38-3 last week, its biggest win ever in the Big Ten. The floundering Hoosiers committed six turnovers, including a fumble on their own 14 year-line on the first offensive play of the game.

Before that, the Scarlet Knights had lost five of six, including a 52-3 thumping by Wisconsin the previous week. Statistically, Penn State is much the better team, 14th in the country in the overall metric-rankings of the web site Football Outsiders to Rutgers’ 75th. The Scarlet Knights are 114th nationally in offensive yards per game. Throw out their week-three romp over FCS Delaware, and they’re been outscored by their opponents.

Rutgers has some motivation, though. With a win, either Saturday or next week at home against Maryland, it becomes bowl eligible, a big deal for that program in Schiano’s second year.

Evan Simon, the former Manheim Central star, is a second-year freshman QB for Rutgers. Simon is listed as the co-No. 2, with sophomore Cole Snyder, behind senior starter Noah Vedral.

Penn State’s motivation here is less obvious, coming off a week in which it lost any chance at major accomplishments in 2021 and with the end in sight.

Can Franklin’s, “1-0 this week,’’ approach allow the team to rise above that?

Prediction: Penn State 23, Rutgers 21.