When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: SHI Stadium (52,454).

TV: B10 Network (Brandon Gaudin play-by-play, Jake Butt color, Rick Pizzo sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, Rutgers 4-6, 1-6 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Rutgers 5-8.

Last week: Penn State beat Maryland 30-0. Rutgers lost 27-21 at Michigan State.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 30-2 and won the last meeting, 28-0, Nov. 20, 2021 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Greg Schiano, 14th season (80-87).

Rutgers’ best player: Punter Adam Korsak, WR/return specialist Aron Cruickshank.

Korsak is an Australian-rules style punter James Franklin last week called, “one of the more impressive players that we've played this year regardless of position.’’

Injury update: For Rutgers, TE Victor Konopka (undisclosed) is questionable, RB Aaron Young is out indefinitely (undisclosed), DL Mohamed Toure (knee) and LB Moses Walker (knee) are out for the season.

For Penn State, CB Joey Porter, Jr. (appendicitis), RB Keyvone Lee (undisclosed), and OTs Caedan Wallace (undisclosed) and Olu Fashanu (undisclosed) all missed last week’s game and are considered questionable.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 19.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Last year, Rutgers came to Happy Valley having won two of three, having won 38-3 at Indiana as a seven-point underdog the previous week, facing a Penn State team all but decimated by flu, in bad weather, with now-third-stringer Christian Veilleux at QB, and didn’t compete.

That shouldn’t be a problem for the Scarlet Knights at home with at least bowl eligibility still a possibility. Schiano’s teams generally show up and fight. The tangible football stuff is less favorable to New Jersey State.

QB Gavin Wimsatt, was an elite 2021 recruit who redshirted last year. He’s still figuring it out, which has opened some opportunity for Manheim Central grad Evan Simon, who has appeared in seven games. Wimsatt has started Rutgers’ last three games and probably had his best performance last week, 20 of 34 passing for 236 yards and two TDs. He likely hasn’t seen anything like the defense and variety of looks he’ll get from Penn State.

Rutgers has defended the run decently, and will likely load the box and dare Sean Clifford (and/or Drew Allar?) to make throws, especially given that the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers haven’t stood out the last couple weeks.

Still, Rutgers’ offense (121st in the country in total offense and 114th in scoring) vs. Penn State’s defense looks like such an extreme mismatch that it should trump everything else.

Prediction: Penn State 31, Rutgers 10.