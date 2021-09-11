STATE COLLEGE - Penn State scored touchdowns the first two times it had the ball Saturday, and played enough defense and made enough plays after that to ease past Ball State 44-13.

It was Penn State’s first home game with full fans since 2019, and the biggest crowd for a home opener, 105,323, since 2008, well before James Franklin’s tenure began

“I actually got emotional, to be honest with you, Thursday night, when the RVs started coming into town,’’ Franklin said. “Friday, you felt the electricity in town. Saturday, driving in in the blue busses, the welcome we got was unbelievable.’’

The Lions put on the show everyone showed up to see.

Penn State’s offensive efficiency - its offense, period - was far superior to last week’s win at Wisconsin.

The Lions racked up 493 yards, 240 rushing yards and 31 first downs, all numbers in marked contrast to a week ago. The Lions still haven’t come close to committing a turnover.

The defense has yielded one touchdown so far, not counting the one Ball State scored late Saturday, against backups, set up by a bad pass interference call.

The D also got, arguably, the game’s biggest play, a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jesse Luketa, a senior who’s now a combo end/linebacker.

He was mostly an LB Saturday because starting MLB Ellis Brooks missed the first half for a targeting suspension. But the pick came when he read a screen-type route while playing end.

“I’m super-proud of Jesse,’’ Franklin said. “He didn’t know what his role was going to be coming into the season, he just trusted the coaches and trusted the program.’’

It was all good, from Jordan Stout’s mega-ballistic kickoffs to the crowd topping off Luketa’s pick with the first rendition of “Sweet Caroline,’’ since the pandemic.

All good unless you’re Ball State, which saw its eight-game win streak snapped.

The opponent will temper the excitement, of course, but Franklin made a decent point apropos to that.

Ball State won the Mid-American Conference championship last year and has most everybody back. Toledo, of the MAC, very, very nearly beat Notre Dame Saturday. Miami (Ohio) of the MAC nearly beat Minnesota.

“That’s probably the best team in the MAC,’’ Franklin said of Ball State. “That’s a good football team.’’

On the other hand, 25th-ranked Auburn, which comes here Saturday, beat Akron, a MAC team, 62-0 Saturday.

Also, the Cardinals could have pushed back a little harder. They kicked a field goal down 14-0, on a fourth-and-five at the Penn State 6, early in the second quarter.

They kicked another one, down 24-3, on fourth-and-goal at the five on the last play of the half. That’s probably not the way for a team like that to create a puncher’s chance in a place like this.

The first two drives, though, were Saturday’s real takeaway.

They provided a taste of what offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich can be.

The first march was 78 yards in 13 plays, just four of them passes, at a seamlessly fast tempo, every play for positive yards, out of a variety of looks that stretched the Cardinals’ defense horizontally without really trying to do it vertically.

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed all four, to two wide receivers, a tight end, and a running back.

The second drive was 76 yards in eight plays, more throws this time, and a bit more vertical stretching. At this point it was 14-0, and Clifford was nine-for-10 to seven different targets.

Ball State played soft coverage, so Yurcich didn’t bother to mess with “shots down the field.’’ If anything, that opened up the playbook.

There were multi-tight end sets, quite a few with three TEs and a couple in which the three starting-rotation TEs, Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Warren, were split out wide to one side to provide a blocking wall in front of a screen pass to tailback Noah Cain.

There was even an old-school staple that’s spread-offense blasphemy: Clifford taking the snap from directly behind center.

“I don’t know if you saw, but when we did that, the skies parted,’’ Franklin said

Cool.

“We said we wanted to build, and we did,’’ Clifford said. “We played fast, and that was huge. That started in practice - it was a big emphasis this week.’’

Unfortunately, Yurcich wasn’t available for interviews.

By halftime, most of the cool stuff was gone. The second half was mostly 11 personnel (one RB, one TE) and straightforward reps for the offensive line that struggled so mightily week one.

Franklin/Yurcich clearly wanted to work on running the ball “when everybody knows you’re going to.’’ They also, clearly, didn’t care to show Auburn everything.

Or anything.