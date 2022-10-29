OFFENSE: Racked up nearly 500 yards against an elite opponent, ran the ball decently, got explosive plays, did fine on first, third and fourth down, and four turnovers are what everyone will remember. Understandably. Grade: B-minus.

DEFENSE: Played well and at times heroically, despite one short field after another, against what might be the best offense in the country. Inability to pass-defend the middle of the field was the Achilles heel. The sobering thing is the Buckeyes could have exploited that more than they did. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Barney Amor was just OK when a big game would have helped. One out-of-bounds kickoff. Other than that, specials were a not-factor. Grade: B.

COACHING: Penn State caused some problems for its measuring-stick opponent. Both coordinators had solid game plans with some wrinkles, and both made some excellent in-game calls. Eschewing a FG what would have meant a four-point lead to go for a fourth-and-two seemed like an important mistake. Otherwise, to what extent can you coach avoiding turnovers? Grade: B-plus.