OFFENSE: The numbers - 410 yards, 160 rushing yards, no turnovers - aren’t great, but are better than this looked. Getting the ball to the TEs, and to the RBs in the pass game, was critical. Not for the first time, explosive plays were the difference. Grade: B-minus.

DEFENSE: Another strong game, but Michigan State caused some problems in the second half, even though it essentially abandoned the run. Turnovers and QB pressures were big. Nowhere near the best effort of a superb season. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two key FG misses, from manageable distances, made things more difficult than they needed to be. Nothing from the return game. Good game by P Barney Amor. Grade: C.

COACHING: The Xs and Os and intangibles were a mixed bag. Key calls in key moments, by both coordinators, were decisive. To say the Lions weren’t ready to play would be overstatement, but this was a strange, moderate-energy effort. Lots of winning plays at the end, though. Grade: B-minus.