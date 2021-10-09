OFFENSE: Ten penalties, almost all of them because the offense was disorganized. Four interceptions. Foolish shots down the field. Blitz pickup was a problem for the first time. A mess, even given the injuries. It’s a seemingly endless refrain, but have you ever seen a football team this good with an offensive line that, this often, simply doesn’t appear to know what it’s doing? Grade: D.

DEFENSE: A mostly heroic effort, especially given the injuries. It was against a bad offense, though, and the D got badly fooled on the game’s decisive play. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Lost the field-position battle for the first time, and it mattered. Jordan Stout was very good again. Honestly, the specials didn’t do anything wrong. They didn’t do anything to swing it, either. Grade: B

COACHING: All of the points made above under Offense apply here. Play-calling was much more good than bad, but really bad a few key times. Grade: D