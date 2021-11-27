OFFENSE: Not a disaster, especially given the putrid offensive line play that now must be taken as a given. Big effort by the quarterback and wide receivers. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: Saturday’s mystery. Yes, it’s hard to play D in that weather. But the Spartans had 451 yards, converted 12 third and fourth downs, ran 77 plays and had the ball for nearly 37 minutes, with an average QB and receivers. Pick-6 saves the grade (sort of). D-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Missed extra point and chip-shot field goal, plus a deflating fumble on a late kickoff return. Again, you have to factor in the weather. As always, both teams played in it. Grade: D.

COACHING: This team, and this program, managed to turn a 10-win season into 7-5, and it took some spectacular contortions to pull that off. The Lions are 8-10 in the Big Ten over the last two years

Franklin must now take a long, hard look at some things. Grade: D.