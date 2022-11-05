OFFENSE: The O racked up 483 yards and 27 first downs, went 2-for-2 on fourth down, made big plays, controlled scrimmage, ran 21 more plays against a team that lives on tempo, and all with a beat-up, makeshift offensive line. OK, yes, against a bad opponent. Grade: B-plus.

DEFENSE: Except for one weirdly easy Indiana TD drive, the D dominated, Thirteen TFLs in the first half seems like a misprint, unless you were watching. IU had negative rushing yards until well into the second half, when the game was out of reach. OK, yes, against a bad opponent. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Perhaps the best game of kicker Jake Pinegar’s career, including a 50-yard FG and kickoffs, in tough conditions, that kept a potent return game at bay. Big punt return by Parker Washington jump-started a short-field TD drive. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: A lot of things that fall into this category - emotional recovery from Ohio State, piecing an O-line together, getting young and/or inexperienced kids ready - all went as well as anyone could expect. Grade: B-plus.