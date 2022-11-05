Penn St Indiana Football

Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) reacts after sacking Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Tuttle was injured on the play.

 Doug McSchooler - freelancer, FR170771 AP

OFFENSE: The O racked up 483 yards and 27 first downs, went 2-for-2 on fourth down, made big plays, controlled scrimmage, ran 21 more plays against a team that lives on tempo, and all with a beat-up, makeshift offensive line. OK, yes, against a bad opponent. Grade: B-plus.

DEFENSE: Except for one weirdly easy Indiana TD drive, the D dominated, Thirteen TFLs in the first half seems like a misprint, unless you were watching. IU had negative rushing yards until well into the second half, when the game was out of reach. OK, yes, against a bad opponent. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Perhaps the best game of kicker Jake Pinegar’s career, including a 50-yard FG and kickoffs, in tough conditions, that kept a potent return game at bay. Big punt return by Parker Washington jump-started a short-field TD drive. Grade: B-plus.

COACHING: A lot of things that fall into this category - emotional recovery from Ohio State, piecing an O-line together, getting young and/or inexperienced kids ready - all went as well as anyone could expect. Grade: B-plus.

