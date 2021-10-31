OFFENSE: Utter, incredible inability to run-block is a thousand-pound anchor around this unit’s neck. Otherwise, a good performance in very tough circumstances. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: With the exception of 2-3 big breakdowns, a spectacular effort, which made the performance against the run in the Illinois game all the more baffling. Brilliance in the red zone kept Penn State in the game until the final minute. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Since the return game essentially no longer exists in college football, at least in Penn State games, this grade is mostly a weekly assessment of Jordan Stout. He did well, as usual. Grade: B.

COACHING: The hardcores won’t find a lot to complain about here. Consider what DC Brent Pry could be doing with a few more bodies, and what OC Mike Yurcich could do with a tiny semblance of a ground game. Of course, O-line play is partly coaching, isn’t it? Grade: A-minus.