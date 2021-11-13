OFFENSE: Given the opposition, probably the best performance of the year by the running game, admittedly a low bar. Pass blocking was simply abysmal - although, again, the opposition has a lot to do with it - and dragged everything else down. Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: Usual all-out effort, but the performance wasn’t quite what it had to be. One breakdown decided it. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Jordan Stout was excellent as usual, although his 43-yd field goal miss was critical. Goofy, hyper-aggressive trick plays went one-for-two. Grade: B.

COACHING: Inability to develop offensive line, and/or inability to find effective workarounds for that weakness, have become the story of the season. Hard to argue that player development isn’t a problem, and player development is coaching. Grade: C-minus.