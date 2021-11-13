Penn State vs. Michigan - Big Ten Football

Penn State's Keyvone Lee (24) gets away from Michigan's Rod Moore (19) during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.

 Chris Knight Staff Photographer

OFFENSE: Given the opposition, probably the best performance of the year by the running game, admittedly a low bar. Pass blocking was simply abysmal - although, again, the opposition has a lot to do with it - and dragged everything else down. Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: Usual all-out effort, but the performance wasn’t quite what it had to be. One breakdown decided it. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Jordan Stout was excellent as usual, although his 43-yd field goal miss was critical. Goofy, hyper-aggressive trick plays went one-for-two. Grade: B.

COACHING: Inability to develop offensive line, and/or inability to find effective workarounds for that weakness, have become the story of the season. Hard to argue that player development isn’t a problem, and player development is coaching. Grade: C-minus.

