OFFENSE: The quarterback and his pass-catchers were very good, leading to a spectacular day in the air balanced against a sub-mediocre day on the ground. That’s a winning balance against the Villanovas of the world. There are no more of those on the schedule. Grade: B-minus.

DEFENSE: Allowed just four yards per play, two per rush. Three sacks and an interception and several near-misses in each category. As always, consider the opposition. Nova’s TDs came against second-team D. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: People talk about the specials being decisive, but how often are they, really? Usually, they’re about a wash. The punter was very good, as he has been every week. Grade: B.

COACHING: This seemed like the flattest performance of the year, both in terms of focus and game plan, but the first three weeks set a pretty high standard. Much of that is understandable given the opponent, the high of last week, how easily the Lions scored on their first snap, etc. Grade: B-minus.