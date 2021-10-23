OFFENSE: Seam Clifford’s health was obviously a limiting factor, but not that limiting a factor. Nothing from the ground game, the tight ends, even the previously bulletproof WR corps. Now what? Grade: D-minus.

DEFENSE: Utter inability to stop the run in P.J. Mustipher’s absence, against a team that could not pass and mostly wasn’t interested in trying, does not bode well for this season’s stretch drive. Grade: D.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Jordan Stout was terrific, and kicker Jordan Stout was pretty good. Beyond that, … at least the specials weren’t as hideous as the other phases. Grade: B.

COACHING: Injuries presented the staff with a lot of problems. The off week presented the staff with two weeks to address them. An utter, spectacular failure. Hard to imagine where this season goes from here. Grade: D-minus.