Illinois outlasts No. 7 Penn State in 9th overtime

Illinois wide receiver Carlos Sandy (11) and linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) celebrate their 20-18 victory over Penn State in the ninth overtime of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

 Barry Reeger

OFFENSE: Seam Clifford’s health was obviously a limiting factor, but not that limiting a factor. Nothing from the ground game, the tight ends, even the previously bulletproof WR corps. Now what? Grade: D-minus.

DEFENSE: Utter inability to stop the run in P.J. Mustipher’s absence, against a team that could not pass and mostly wasn’t interested in trying, does not bode well for this season’s stretch drive. Grade: D.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Punter Jordan Stout was terrific, and kicker Jordan Stout was pretty good. Beyond that, … at least the specials weren’t as hideous as the other phases. Grade: B.

COACHING: Injuries presented the staff with a lot of problems. The off week presented the staff with two weeks to address them. An utter, spectacular failure. Hard to imagine where this season goes from here. Grade: D-minus.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next