OFFENSE: Jahan Dotson is becoming a playmaker Penn State game-plans for, not entirely unlike Saquon Barkley (No, I’m not saying he’s Barkley). The obvious issues remain unsolved, but there was some small progress in addressing them. Grade: B-minus.

DEFENSE: Best overall effort of the year, and that’s saying something. Played at a pace and with a frenzy that seemed to overwhelm the Hoosiers, and that didn’t seem to be the case vs. Auburn or Wisconsin. Very good at all three levels, and brilliant in the red zone. Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS: More brilliant punting, and a 50-yard FG, by Jordan Stout. The Lions blocked a field goal. Won this phase as decisively as it has this year. Grade: A-minus.

COACHING: The Lions knew what they could do against this opponent, and they did it more than enough. Once they led 14-0 early, there was a long offensive malaise that kept Indiana in it, and a lot of that was poor play-calling and down-and-distance management. Overall, though, think of how far Franklin and Co. have led this program for the 2020 wilderness. Grade: B.