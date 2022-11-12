OFFENSE: Continually makeshift offensive line continues to deliver. Freshmen running backs aren’t hitting a wall or much resistance of any kind. Passing game wasn’t very good, though, and the overall production, given the hand the defense and special teams dealt the offense, was pretty ordinary. Grade: B-minus.

DEFENSE: Held an opponent under 200 yards (134 in this case) for the second straight week. Maryland gained 2.2 yards per play. The D had seven sacks, 10 TFLs, just a smothering, dominant, beginning-to-end performance. Forcing a turnover or two would have earned an A-plus. Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Jake Pinegar now on a roll. Lions made a few small mistakes in coverage, and punter Barney Amor had one 15-yard stinker in what was, otherwise, another strong day. Grade: B.

COACHING: Everybody’s beat up this time of year. The way Penn State is managing its injuries - the O-line is obviously Exhibit A - has been exceptional. The team is simply getting better, playing with fire and mental toughness, week after week. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, including one on the coach (!) were the smudge on the masterpiece. Grade: B-plus