OFFENSE: The quarterback was very good. The big guys didn’t dominate up front, but they had their moments, which led to the explosive plays that were this unit’s stock in trade, and which decided this game. Grade: A-minus

DEFENSE: One of the poorer tackling efforts of this season, and the D labored at times against a good, well-coached opponent. If Utah’s terrific QB hadn’t gotten hurt, who knows? It’s also fair to point out that when that injury happened, the Lions were started to find ways to bring the heat. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: This part of the game wasn’t a huge factor. Neither team attempted a field goal, and neither had a big return. Punter Barney Amor had a another strong game, though, and field position was a factor that could have otherwise hurt the Lions. Grade: B.

COACHING: Play-calling and adjustments, on both sides of the ball, were very solid. They way the program responded since the Michigan loss in October has simply been remarkable, and Franklin and his staff had to have made that happen. Grade: A-minus