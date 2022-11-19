OFFENSE: The first half was a three-and-out fest, and the O got unprecedented and almost unimaginable help from the other phases. Still, when the team scores 55 and wins by 45, the offense didn’t fail. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: Rutgers was causing some trouble for the D early, but the unit made a season’s worth of game-turning plays, and held a third straight Big Ten opponent under 200 total yards. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A pretty forgettable day except for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, but that’s like saying it was a pretty forgettable day except for the solar eclipse. Grade: B.

COACHING: Rutgers seemed to have the better of the scheme game on both sides of the ball early. The Lions figured it out, of course. Bottom line: player development and depth development have been the story of this season, and the coaches continue to earn credit for that. Grade: B.