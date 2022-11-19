Penn St Rutgers Football

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) returns an interception in front of Rutgers wide receiver Sean Ryan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.

 Adam Hunger - freelancer, FR110666 AP

OFFENSE: The first half was a three-and-out fest, and the O got unprecedented and almost unimaginable help from the other phases. Still, when the team scores 55 and wins by 45, the offense didn’t fail. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: Rutgers was causing some trouble for the D early, but the unit made a season’s worth of game-turning plays, and held a third straight Big Ten opponent under 200 total yards. Grade: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A pretty forgettable day except for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, but that’s like saying it was a pretty forgettable day except for the solar eclipse. Grade: B.

COACHING: Rutgers seemed to have the better of the scheme game on both sides of the ball early. The Lions figured it out, of course. Bottom line: player development and depth development have been the story of this season, and the coaches continue to earn credit for that. Grade: B.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next