OFFENSE: The bad - O-line still can’t support a relentless, grind-it-out ground game. QBs were sacked five times and pressured often. The Lions were 3-for-12 on third down. The good - 572 yards, nothing close to a turnover and plenty of explosive plays and flashes of potential. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Still not seeing playmaking from the D-line. Ohio moved the ball at times. Still, realistically, holding any opponent under 300 yards and and two four yards per play, in this era, is fine. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Jake Pinegar missed a 42-yard field goal and an extra point. Otherwise, the specials might have earned an A. Perfect Barney Amor punt led to a safety, Parker Washington had a big punt return and the overall coverage was mistake-free. Grade: B.

COACHING: Franklin and Co. are playing a ton of people, and almost all of them seem to know what they’re doing. The hard part is only getting started, but there’s been nothing to complain about is this area so far. Grade: B-plus.