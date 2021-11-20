OFFENSE: Nearly 300 yards in the second half, and a sizable boost from freshman QB Christian Veilleux. Makeshift O-line seemed as good as the non-makeshift one. Grade: B.

DEFENSE: Dominated a bad offense, which is what this D is supposed to do. Second shutout of the year. Rutgers had just 160 total yards, and 2.7 yards per play. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Won the field position battle in a duel of elite punters. Rutgers’ key roughing-the-punter penalty was a reminder of how few mistakes these units have made all year. Grade: B.

COACHING: On that day, after this week, coaching was more like nursing than anything else. Just getting people ready to play when availability was an utter unknown even minutes before kickoff had to be a unique challenge. Grade: B-plus.