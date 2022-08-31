When: 8 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236).

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2020 records: Penn State 7-6, Purdue 9-4.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 15-3-1. The Nittany Lions have won eight straight, including the last meeting, 35-7 at Beaver Stadium Oct. 5, 2019.

Coach: Jeff Brohm, ninth season overall (57-39), sixth at Purdue (27-29).

Fun fact: Penn State is opening its Big Ten season on the road for the 12th time in 13 years.

Fun fact II: Penn State QB Sean Clifford and Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell are among three Big Ten QBs (aloing with Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan) who were playing college football six seasons ago, in 2017.

Purdue’s best player: O’Connell completed 72 percent of his throws for nearly 12 yards per attempt last season.

Injury update: For Penn State, DE Zuriah Fisher is out for the year with an injury he sustained in the spring. The Nittany Lions are apparently healthy otherwise.

Two Purdue CBs who played last yeat, Jamari Brown and Cory Trice, are probable with undisclosed injuries. DT Branson Deen, who started four times last year, is questionable.

DT Damirjhe Lewis (ankle) and TE Garrett Miller (knee) are out for the season.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Purdue has a history of punching up under Brohm, including a 49-20 rout of then No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, and a 24-7 win at Iowa, also ranked second at the time, a year ago, and a week after Penn State’s loss to the Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers also beat fifth-ranked Michigan State 40-29 week nine of last season.

Not sure which side will be punching up tonight.

Purdue had seven starters back on both offense and defense, but will sorely miss DE George Karlaftis, now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdue is unlikely to be as good at the point of attack on defense, which makes it all the more critical that Penn State, say it along with me, runs the ball effectively.

Purdue throws the ball, effectively and often. The Boilers lost three of their top four receivers, but the fourth, Marshall transfer Broc Thompson, was MVP of Purdue’s overtime defeat of Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The QB and the coach can make wideouts look good.

Tough call in week one. Purdue has won five of its last six, with the one loss to Ohio State. It is at home, with the better quarterback.

Prediction: Purdue 30, Penn State 27.