Soon after the second half started at Purdue Thursday, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford jogged off the field, apparently injured or somehow physically compromised.

Clifford was receiving fluid intravenously for cramps when Drew Allar, Clifford’s very, very highly touted freshman backup, made his college debut.

“This guy can spin the pill,’’ Fox-TV’s Joel Klatt said. “As pretty as you will ever see.’’

Allar’s first two throws were easy but accurate and successful ones, for 15 and 11 yards and first downs. On the second of those he “moved the pocket,’’ effectively.

His next throw was difficult and perfect but unsuccessful; placed in a tight window, it bounced off tight end Tyler Warren’s hands.

That brought up third-and-seven near midfield. It was one of those plays where the offense’s combination of routes pulled the defense, in man coverage, away and left a good-sized backyard of real estate in front of Allar.

He is not considered a particularly gifted or instinctive runner, and he didn’t see it, didn’t take off for what would have been a room-service first down. He threw, incomplete, to a receiver who wasn’t open.

No matter, much of Nittany Nation said. We’ve seen enough.

It apparently doesn’t even matter much that Clifford returned, and led a clutch, immaculate, last-minute drive to give Penn State a 35-31 win.

What promises to be a season-long quarterback controversy was amped up, and the soap opera that this Penn State season figures to be was boosted to another level, by this small taste of Allar.

Let’s go to Twitter:

“If Warren catches that ball, Allar finishes drive with a TD and never comes out.’’

“At the Penn State/Purdue game & I promise you we (Penn State fans) are 10 feet from CJF begging him to put Drew Allar in.”

“Even though Clifford led the game-winning drive tonight, he doesn't have many starts left, … Drew Allar has IT. Clifford does not.’’

Let’s escape Twitter, even if there will be no escaping this stuff for the next three months.

Clifford had more yards per attempt and a higher passer rating than Aidan O’Connell, his better-regarded Purdue counterpart. He would have moved the chains in his sleep on Allar’s third-and-seven.

Clifford had a ball dropped, by Keandre Lambert-Smith, in the first half, that was as accurate, and as high-difficulty, as the one from Allar that Warren dropped.

This isn’t a defense of Clifford, though.

The game-winning drive might not have been necessary if not for a hideous fourth-quarter interception he threw, when WR Mitchell Tinsley appeared open for a chunk play, which Purdue safety Chris Jefferson turned into a 72-yard touchdown.

Jefferson, probably not editorializing, promptly threw up.

It’s the kind of mistake Clifford has made too often during his longer-than-long college career.

Even the game-winning drive, it says here, was more on offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich than Clifford.

What resonated in the moment, though, was how obviously and genuinely pumped up Clifford’s teammates were for him, for his at least momentary redemption.

“In the media you see him getting a lot of backlash or whatever, but we know him,’’ Tinsley said afterward.

“As an offense, as a team, we have major confidence in that guy.’’

That may not have always been the case. It’s an argument for not abandoning him just yet, when we don’t know nearly enough about Allar to be convinced he’s the answer.