When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451).

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler play-by-play, Gary Danielson color, Jenny Dell sideline).

2022 records: Both teams are 2-0.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Auburn 6-7.

Last week: Auburn beat San Jose State 24-16. Penn State beat Ohio 46-10.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 2-1 and won the last meeting, 28-20 Sept. 18, 2021 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Bryan Harsin, ninth season (84-31), second at Auburn (8-7).

Fun facts: Freshmen (true and redshirt) accounted for 423 of Penn State’s 572 total yards last week.

Penn State freshman RB Nick Singleton leads FBS with 10.5 yards per carry.

Penn State leads FBS with 25 pass break-ups. Given that number, the fact that the Lions don’t have an interception yet, analytics say, is incredible.

Auburn’s best player: DE Derick Hall, who is 6-3, 256, runs a 4.56 40, and is as productive as he is athletic. Projected as a first- or second-rounder.

Injury update: Auburn has no reported injuries. A starting WR, Malcolm Johnson, Jr., is expected back after missing last week’s game.

For Penn State, the same three rotation players who missed the first two games, TE Theo Johnson and DLs Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard, are again questionable.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 3-point favorite. The line opened at Penn State -1.

Outlook/notes: Auburn is one of college football’s capitals of crazy. The school fired Gene Chizik two years after he won the national championship. It fired Gus Malzahn mid-pandemic despite a $21.45 million buyout, which it paid in full, according to Fox Sports and other sources.

Enter Harsin, from Boise State, who went 7-6 in year one (pushing Alabama to quadruple overtime in week 12, a game the Tide had to have). Early in the offseason, Harsin’s job was reportedly hanging by a thread, amid charges of player abuse. Both coordinators quit and Harsin lost 19 players, nearly a quarter of the scholarship roster, to the transfer portal. Five players transferred in.

The Tigers have not been impressive in beating FCS Mercer 42-16 and San Jose St. 24-16. The latter game was legitimately close. Stats were pretty even and the Tigers trailed at halftime.

(Looking for approximate analogs over the last five years - top 25-level teams struggling against overmatched foes weeks 1-2 and stepping up in class week three - I found just one. Michigan in 2019 labored past Middle Tennessee and Army - the latter in double-overtime - and then got thumped at Wisconsin. That Michigan team went 9-2 before finishing with losses to Ohio State and Alabama.)

Auburn appears to be good at running the ball and stopping the run, and not so good at the pass game, either way. A ground-oriented grind is foreseen by many, but not by me. Penn State will throw because it can’t run. Auburn will throw because the scoreboard dictates it. Its QBs have thrown four interceptions in two games.

Let’s hope a bad interference call, or any interference call, doesn’t decide it.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Auburn 26.