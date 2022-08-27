Penn State begins its 136th football season Thursday, and ninth of the James Franklin Era.

You have questions and an unslakable thirst for information and analysis. We have slaking capabilities.

2021: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten.

The Lions were 5-0, ranked fourth, and apparently on the way to winning comfortably at No. 3 Iowa when QB Sean Clifford and defensive anchor PJ Mustipher were lost to injuries.

The next two months were, … let’s go with unsightly.

Best win: 16-10 at No. 12 Wisconsin as a 5-point underdog in the season opener.

Worst loss: 20-18 at home to Illinois, in nine overtimes, as a 24-point favorite, in the worst football game ever played.

Starters back: 11 (seven offense, four defense).

Coach: James Franklin, ninth year (67-34 here, 91-49 overall).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 325-225; yards for/against, 4893/4579. Turnover margin: Plus-six. Total offense: 82nd in FBS. Total defense: 38th.

2022 preseason rankings: AP poll (writers) - 29th. AFCA poll (coaches) - 27th. ESPN Football Power Index - 16th, fourth in Big Ten. Massey Ratings (composite of 26 rankings) - 19th, sixth Big Ten. Phil Steele - 18th, fifth Big Ten.

Schedule: (32nd-toughest by opponent’s W-L record, 20th toughest according to Phil Steele) Sept. 1 (Thursday), at Purdue; Sept. 10, Ohio; Sept. 17, at Auburn; Sept. 24, Central Michigan; Oct. 1, Northwestern; Oct. 15, at Michigan; Oct. 22, Minnesota; Oct. 29, Ohio St.; Nov. 5, at Indiana; Nov. 12, Maryland; Nov. 19, at Rutgers; Nov. 25, Michigan St.

Outlook: Let’s just start with it: If you had to make an argument that in 2022, Penn State’s offensive line issues will be resolved or at least eased enough to work around, what would that argument entail?

One obvious-but-overlooked reason offensive lineman are so important is you have to have five of them, on every snap. There are 14 scholarship OLs on the roster, a first under Franklin. Thus the possibility of depth and intrasquad competition which increases next year, when elite recruits arrive.

Four of the five (very probable) starters will be four-star recruits, another Franklin-Era first. The one three-star, left tackle Olu Fashanu, may have the biggest upside of the bunch.

Center Juice Scruggs was good last year, albeit at guard. He appears to be a genuine leader and role model. Fashanu and guard Landon Tengwall played late last season, as freshman, and fared well.

OK. That’s about all I’ve got.

The Nittany Lions were 118th in rushing offense in 2021. They were just as bad in more esoteric metrics like Power Success Rate (how often, on third or fourth down, a team runs for a first down or touchdown), and Stuff Rate (percentage of times a ball carrier was stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage).

Further, the failures weren’t just about, as Franklin puts in, “running the ball when everybody in the stadium knows you’re going to.’’ They were also when defenses were aligned in ways that amounted to begging Penn State to run it, and the Lions appeared to call the right play for the alignment, and still, …. nothing.

That isn’t all about the offensive line, but it’s more about it than all other factors combined.

The running game becoming a non-weakness is Job One in 2022.

As tired as Nittany Nation is of Clifford, when he’s been healthy he’s been productive (refer to last year’s Auburn game).

The offensive skill positions are athletic and deep and may include a budding star, in true-freshman RB Nick Singleton.

It’ll be interesting to see how Mike Yurcich, the second-year offensive coordinator, reacts to having something to prove, if he even agrees that he does.

The defense was mostly very good last year and could be again. One exception: Illinois and Arkansas (not exactly Alabama and Georgia) ran for 710 yards against it last year.

The return from serious injuries of DLs Mustipher and Adisa Isaac loom large here, and there are intriguing new guys, notably Maryland transfer Chop Robinson and freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton. The defensive front, it says here, will be better.

The linebacker level lacks star power and depth; it’s new coordinator Manny Diaz biggest project.

The secondary, like the offensive skill group, is deep and athletic. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown is probably Penn State’s best player.

The special-teams coordinator, Stacy Collins, is new, and this relatively deep roster should smooth his transition. The kicking game may drop off slightly due to the graduation to the NFL of Jordan Stout, who was a game-changer as a punter.

Again, if the run game becomes even just a non-weakness, there’s enough here to win nine or 10 games.

Still, I’m not bullish on this team. The primary juice surrounding this season has to do with a freshman class that’s probably not ready yet to make a difference.

The schedule - especially at Purdue and at Auburn by Sept. 17 - is tricky. If you think the gripes about Franklin’s contract are tiresome now, imagine what a 1-2 start will unleash.

It’s possible to go glass-half-full on that, though. Given the 2022 and (apparently) 2023 recruiting classes, Franklin doesn’t have to make the playoff this year for his star to be ascendant again. Nine or 10 wins would do it.

But then there’s this: Just six weeks ago, the players sneaked a man into the Lasch Building, without knowledge of the coaches, to talk about the benefits of a players’ union. And they got caught.

Maybe that’s nothing, in terms of the commitment and trust and “culture,’’ Franklin goes on and on about.

Does it seem like nothing to you?

Prediction: 7-5, 5-4 Big Ten.