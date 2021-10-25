A picking-through-the-wreckage notebook:

After Penn State’s putrid, 35-19 home loss to Maryland last November, we wrote that, “It wasn’t that close. It wasn’t close to being that close. It was surely the nadir of the James Franklin Era. In its wake, it’s not unreasonable to question the program’s long- and short-term future.’’

That was the first time Penn State lost as a three-touchdown-or-greater favorite since the Joe Paterno Era.

Saturday’s loss to Illinois was the second.

The program is in better shape now. Penn State was 0-3 then, en route to 0-5. It’s 5-2 now, with wins over Wisconsin and Auburn that, if anything, look better now than they did a couple weeks ago. That monster 2022 recruiting class is still on board, as far as we know.

James Franklin’s future is more open to question now than it was then. I leave it to you whether that’s a good thing.

But this game, by itself, is a new nadir of Franklin’s tenure. My car-pool buddy David Jones of Pennlive.com suggested Saturday night that this was Penn State’s nastiest belly-flop since losing 7-6 to Navy at the Beav in 1974.

Penn State fumbled five times that day, in a driving, game-long rainstorm, and lost them all.

That Navy team went 4-7. That Penn State team went 10-2, beat Baylor in the Cotton Bowl and finished seventh in the country.

The weather, obviously, doesn’t explain this Saturday. ...

You want numbers?

Illinois ran the ball 67 times for 357 yards. Penn State’s starting secondary, Ji’Ayir Brown, Jaquan Brisker, Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter, Jr., combined for 36 tackles. That’s a pretty good indication you’re getting gashed on the line of scrimmage.

The film-study wonks at Pro Football Focus do a Most Missed Tackles Forced number for running backs each week. Illinois’ Josh McCray, who had 142 yards Saturday, was credited with 12 MTF, second-most in the country for week eight. Illinois’ Chase Brown, who has 223 yards, had 10 MTF, fourth-most.

Illinois had 38 yards passing. Yards-after-catch by the Illini: zero. ...

Here’s a random thought: Jahan Dotson is clearly Penn State’s best player, and in the losses to Iowa and Illinois he’s had 14 receptions. But they’ve been for a modest 106 yards, and he’s been targeted 31 times. It is possible they’ve been forcing the ball to Dotson too much?

Here’s another random thought: Franklin said after that game that, “You can’t go from heavy pass to heavy run in one week.’’

Actually it was two weeks. And wouldn’t it have been easier with a quarterback who was physically capable of running? ...

More numbers: The over/under number for Saturday’s game was 45.5. Which means an under bet won by more than a touchdown in a game that went nine overtimes.

Speaking of point spreads and the like, on Sunday afternoon, DraftKings made Ohio State a 16.5-point favorite at home against Penn State this Saturday. I thought that number would be higher (and it will probably be higher by the time you read this), although when a point spread surprises you, it usually indicates that you’re missing something, not that Las Vegas is. …

The season’s first rankings from the college football playoff committee will come next Tuesday, Nov. 2, fresh off Penn State-Ohio State. The Buckeyes are now likely to be ranked ahead of a team, Oregon, that beat it to head-to-head.

That also happened in 2016, when the team that beat Ohio State head-to-head was Penn State. Penn State won the Big Ten, but Ohio State made the playoff. ...

And finally: On Oct. 23, 2004, Penn State infamously lost at home to Iowa 6-4.

In the future, if you’re a Penn State fan, maybe stay in bed all day on Oct. 23.