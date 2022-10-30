A useful epilogue to some Penn State postgame press conferences is talking with my colleagues about what James Franklin just said and what he really meant.

After Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, This Space wasn’t the only one that felt that Franklin didn’t defend Sean Clifford as wholeheartedly, and even as defiantly, as he has before.

(Defiance was, of course, what it was about last week when Franklin mentioned Clifford’s Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor, followed by six seconds of pointedly pregnant silence.)

“Gutsy,’’ was about as fulsome as Franklin’s praise of his QB got Saturday, after Clifford threw three interceptions, plus a lost fumble, in Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State.

Clifford’s first interception was a ball he bounced off one Buckeye defender’s hands, high into the air and into the arms of another. A fluke, to some extent. Would have been easy for Franklin to defend that one, but he didn’t.

“(You have to) find a throwing lane around a really, athletic, long defensive end,’’ he said. “You’ve got to find a throw.’’

Asked for an overall assessment, Franklin said, “He did some really good things but obviously there’s some things we’ve got to get cleaned up, too.’’

That’s how you talk about a green kid. Clifford is 24, in his sixth college season.

The backup QB is a true freshman, the most important recruit of Franklin’s tenure here, the future.

There may still be things that Clifford does better than the freshman, Drew Allar, just as there are likely things (like make certain throws) that Allar likely does better than Clifford.

There are certainly things that Franklin, and his staff, know about the two that we can’t.

Maybe their strengths can be, in a sense, combined.

Brad Maendler, Allar’s personal quarterbacking coach, told me last week he sat in the Penn State quarterbacks room during a meeting and film session two years ago, before Allar got to Penn State.

“I think he's such a force in terms of leadership,’’ Maendler said of Clifford. “I was so impressed with his grasp of the offense, and what he needed to do to get himself protected for a given play. Just the command and the experience.

“Between those two things, having been there a long time, he really, really understands what they’re trying to accomplish.’’

Maendler also said he recalled Allar telling him, after choosing Penn State, that he was relatively OK with not starting right away, because, “I get to learn from a smart guy who's been around for a long time. And that'll be a good thing.’’

With Saturday’s result, Penn State isn’t winning the Big Ten or going to the College Football Playoff. The three-game stretch of the schedule that was obviously going to determine that did so.

The remaining four regular season games - at Indiana, Maryland, at Rutgers, Michigan State - are eminently winnable, probably with either QB, or with both. That would mean a 10-2 regular season and likely high-level bowl bid; the most popular choice among media predictors this week is the Orange, probably against an ACC opponent like Wake Forest.

The Clifford/Allar thing is a sliding scale between the best opportunity to win in 2022 and the best opportunity to build for 2023 and beyond. With each week, certainly after Saturday, this season’s die is cast, and Allar, one would hope, gets a little more ready.

A point will come when Clifford’s most important contribution will be as a teacher, and Allar’s apprenticeship will be over.

Maybe Franklin senses that that time is now.