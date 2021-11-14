In its last 19 games, Penn State is 10-9. Asked to assess that reality after Saturday’s loss to Michigan, James Franklin started with, “I get it.’’

Then he said he’s proud of his coaches and players, and vowed to beat Rutgers on Saturday.

He’s proud of them, but made clear with his words and actions he doesn’t fully believe in them.

Saturday’s game plan seemed too aware of Penn State’s limitations.

Penn State’s four losses are by a combined 18 points, and they were really closer than that. One could argue that two of the Lions’ wins, Wisconsin and Auburn, were closer than that, too, and even the Maryland game was tied in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously,’’ Franklin said Saturday, “the margin for error is small.’’

The margin has been shrunk by, say it along with me, Penn State’s inability to run the ball. The Lions are 119th in the country in rushing yards per game.

“I don’t know if we’ve had very many explosive runs all year long,’’ Franklin said. “I think that’s the biggest issue.

“We need more work in the red zone, but I also think that also plays a part in running the football and we have run the ball better.”

In the last four games of the pandemic-gutted 2020 season, Penn State ran the ball for 874 yards, including single games of 248, 253 and 254, and went 4-0.

Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, the two Penn State offensive tackles who appeared overmatched against Michigan, are fourth- and third-year players who were four-star recruits with offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame (Walker) and Michigan, Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU (Wallace).

The running backs are, if anything, more highly-regarded.

Is it player development? If so, does that go to O-line coach Phil Trautwein? Or to some difference between Trautwein and the previous O-line coach, Matt Limegrover? Or between current offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and the other two Walker and Wallace have played for, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca?

Whatever.

The running game wasn’t the problem Saturday.

If you don’t count quarterback sacks as negative rushing yards, Penn State ran for 153 yards against Michigan, or 4.4 per carry. As good as Michigan RB Hassan Haskins was, the Wolverines ran for 158, and 4.1.

Keyvone Lee, emerging as Penn State’s best RB, had 88 yards in 20 tries, 4.4 per carry. Lee has seven carries in the 15-play touchdown drive that tied the game at 14 with 7:35 left. He didn’t touch the ball again.

The essence of Saturday can be distilled to two fourth-and-2 plays, one early and one late.

The first was a fourth-and-goal, Penn State leading 3-0. Franklin/Yurcich called for a fake field goal, holder Rafael Checa throwing his first college pass to kicker Jordan Stout, in the flat, where if the ball had been thrown perfectly Stout would have had to beat defensive backs to the end zone.

“I think you guys know as well as me, we have not been great in short-yardage situations,’’ Franklin said. “I think we had the look that we wanted, but it's about details.”

And then: “I’d make the call again.’’

The other fourth-and-2 was with about three minutes left, down 21-17. Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s brilliant wideout, was banged up on the previous play and out. The play was a fade route pass to Cam Sullivan-Brown, perhaps his team’s fifth-best wide receiver.

It wouldn’t have worked with Dotson, either, although Franklin said, weirdly, that, “at that point in the game, you're thinking players, not play.’’

“You take Jahan Dotson out, and we’re not making enough big plays or explosive plays’’ he said. “We’ve done that for a really long time. We just don’t have enough explosiveness besides Jahan Dotson and the offense.’’

This seemed new Saturday, Franklin’s admission that he only has one playmaker. Maybe he’s grown tired of trying to coax wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith, or tight ends Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange, or any of the battalion of running backs, closer to the ceiling their athleticism and recruiting-rank suggests is there.

Maybe he’s tired, period.

So: 6-4, two games left, then maybe the Pinstripe or Music City Bowl. And an offseason of moving parts, potentially including the athletic director and the University president and a bunch of recruits and the quarterback (yes, Clifford can return if he wants) and even Franklin himself.

It’s no disaster, even assuming anything in football can be. Perspective helps. Look at what’s happening in Texas and Florida right now, under coaches who, by reputation, are elite X’s-and-O’s schemers, unlike Franklin. Look at LSU, with beyond-elite recruiting.

Remember when Tom Allen was working miracles at Indiana? The Hoosiers are 2-8, 0-7, and just lost 38-3 at home to Rutgers.

Still, these are halcyon days for Franklin’s haters.

No one knows what the decision-makers at USC and LSU are thinking, but it’s reasonable to say of Franklin’s star, as one of my colleagues did Saturday night, “the shine is off.’’

At least for now.