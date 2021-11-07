Jahan Dotson wasn’t a five-star recruit; he was only the ninth-ranked prospect in Penn State’s recruiting class of 2018.

That says more about the class than it does about Dotson. The group ranked sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten and included three players - Micah Parsons, Odafe (nee Jayson) Oweh and Pat Freiermuth - who are already making a mark in the NFL.

Maybe Dotson’s star-rating tells you less than the fact that he had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan.

He won a gold medal in the PIAA track meet as a Nazareth High School sophomore in 2016 in the long jump, an event I’ve always considered a marker for pure, explosive athleticism.

Still, Dotson doesn’t have ideal size (5-11, 184) for a football player, or, supposedly, top-end speed for a smaller wide receiver, even though he ran a 4.33 40 last summer. He was seen heading into this season as a mid-round NFL draft pick.

Which is why James Franklin said what he did when Dotson and his parents met with Franklin last spring to consider turning pro then:

“I do think there’s a difference when you’re the receiver, or one of the receivers, across the country, that everybody’s talking about, and you’re the guy,’’ Franklin recalled Saturday night, after Dotson had carried Penn State past Maryland.

“You start the season on everybody’s list. I felt like he had an opportunity to come back this year, … to go from an obvious draft choice to, hopefully, a high-round draft choice.’’

It appears that Franklin was right about that, and it appears that Dotson has passed that threshold.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, ranked Dotson as the No. 1 wideout and eighth overall player in his October mock draft.

Even if Kiper is nailing the consensus, that doesn’t mean Dotson will be a top-10 pick. There’s always positional need to consider, and the annual handful of quarterbacks the league will talk itself into love with.

There seems to be an unusual number of uniquely great defensive players in this draft. Gargantuan Georgia tackle Jordan Davis, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU CB Derek Stingley and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton come to mind.

Both Ohio State’s star wideouts, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, are a little bigger than Dotson. Although it’s harsh to say this out loud, it helped Dotson’s status when USC star Drake London broke his ankle last month.

Anyway, with no championships to play for, all that’s left for Dotson in college is staying healthy and racking up numbers.

With four games left (assuming he plays in Penn State’s bowl game) he’s 519 receiving yards behind Bobby Engram and 54 catches behind DaeSean Hamilton for the school record in those categories.

Bowling: Now that we can see the light at the end of the college football regular season, bowl projections become, if not meaningful, at least interesting.

The national media has Penn State slotted in a mid-level game such as the Outback, in Tampa on New Year’s Day, or the Music City, in Nashville Dec. 30. The opponent figures to come from the SEC, perhaps Florida or Mississippi or Arkansas.

That’s even more subject to change than usual, though. Most predictions have both Michigan and Michigan State, which Penn State plays over the next three weeks, in New Year’s Six game.

Penn State’s status will change a lot if it wins out. An NY6 game is unlikely but, it says here, not off the table.