STATE COLLEGE - Nittany Nation held up its end of the White-Out bargain Saturday, noise-bombing Minnesota and its redshirt freshman backup quarterback into five false-start penalties.

But first: Boo.

A small but noticeable number of the 109,813 stuffed into Beaver Stadium booed Sean Clifford when he was announced, his image on the stadium video boards, as the starting quarterback. Same for James Franklin, when introduced as the head football coach.

The boos became more broad-based and insistent after Penn State’s offense started with two straight three-and-outs. The first of those came with some confusion over whether the offense or punt team should be on the field on fourth-and-one, and thus with 22 Penn State players briefly on the field.

Possession No. 3 was worse, an interception that exemplified all that’s vexing about Clifford - a forced deep ball, failing to lead his target enough, the target unopen regardless.

Here’s the thing: Penn State scored on seven of its next eight possessions. Last week’s decisive loss at Michigan can’t be erased, but the Lions gave it a hard push into the past.

They won 45-17 and racked up 479 yards against a defense that is at least way above average and might be elite.

Clifford threw 31 times for 295 yards (9.5 per attempt) and four touchdowns.

It happened because they checked boxes previously blank.

After getting torched for 413 rushing yards by Michigan, they held Minny, also a run-first team with a good offensive line and an elite back, to 165, 3.6 per carry. The elite back, Mohamed Ibrahim, got his 15th straight 100-yard game, but only barely (102), and needed 30 carries to get there.

They unlocked football’s cheat code, throwing to the tight end, mostly with down-the-seam throws the Gophers didn’t see coming. Three TEs caught seven balls for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Just as valuable - throwing to the TEs does more for the running game than leaving them in the trenches as extra blockers. Penn State ran for 175 yards (5.1 per carry), 168 of them after the first TE connection, Clifford to Theo Johnson for 25 yards late in the first quarter.

The Lions got a truly explosive play in the passing game, Parker Washington exploding off the ground to “high-point” a ball in the end zone for a decisive 35-yard TD.

They won third down, decisively, against a team that came into Saturday first in the country in both converting third downs and stopping opponents from converting them. Penn State was 5-11 on third down, Minnesota 2-13.

“That was, to me, the story of the game,’’ Franklin said.

Franklin praised the fans lavishly afterward and sharply refused to talk about the booing.

“I have no reaction to those types of things,’’ he said.

“We have a passionate fanbase,’’ Clifford said, while mobbed by the media as always postgame. “I understand that. They can think what they want to think.’’

Clifford’s roommate, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, sat nearby.

“They have their feelings,’’ he said. “They need to know that he’s a fighter. He’ll do whatever it takes.’’

Tinsley says he never heard Clifford complain about it, or talk about it at all.

“I kind of wish that that type of stuff didn’t go on, but I understand the nature of the game,’’ he said.

The point here is not to castigate the fans for booing a college kid. For one thing he’s not a kid; 10 NFL QBs are younger than Clifford. The Philadelphia Eagles’ starting QB, in his third year in the league is younger than Clifford.

Clifford can handle it in his sleep. The point is the boos amount to howling at the moon.

Clifford and the People’s Choice, freshman Drew Allar, are different QBs, but the qualitative difference between them is probably negligible. Seriously: What have you seen from Allar, in the limited sample of his work, that leads you to believe Clifford is holding his team back?

Penn State is 6-1 (bowl eligible!), 3-1 in the Big Ten. Double-figure wins, and a New Year’s Six bowl, are very much on the table, and that’s more than even the most cockeyed optimists would have expected two months ago.

Does anything that happened Saturday create optimism about the Nittany Lions’ shot at gold-standard Ohio State here this week?

No, it does not.

Let’s not go nuts.