More fallout from Penn State’s 33-14 defeat of Central Michigan Saturday:

Sunday’s column suggested that Penn State didn’t run the ball enough Saturday, and that James Franklin may have felt that way, too.

A closer look at the play-by-play sheet didn’t alter that impression.

The Nittany Lions finished the game with 39 passes and 32 runs, a good ratio. But at halftime, when Penn State led just 21-14 and it was still very much a game, the ratio was 25-15.

Thanks in part to Zakee Wheatley’s interception in CMU territory and returned to the 15 yard-line, Penn State led 14-0 less than eight minutes in. From that point to halftime, the ratio was 18 passes to 8 runs, and one of the runs was a called pass play on which Sean Clifford scrambled.

In the second quarter, Clifford was nine-for-19 passing for 92 yards. That’s under 50 percent, for 4.8 yards per attempt. The ground game in the quarter yielded six carries for 40 yards, or 6.6 per try.

This comes with a lot of asterisks. Penn State’s final drive of the half started at its 20 with 1:05 left in the half. It was all-pass, but two-minute offense usually is.

So much of play-calling is based on things that are unknowable in the bleachers. And the press box.

What was the defense showing? How much is being called, or audibled, on the field, by the quarterback? Especially in an RPO system like Penn State’s, a lot of plays calls are really either a run or pass, not necessarily one or the other.

Also, complaints about play-calling are too often a refuge of less than thoughtful fans, reacting more to the result of the play than the pre-snap context.

Still, Penn State ran more effectively and efficiently than it passed Saturday.

The team was coming off a ground-game breakthrough at Auburn. It’s not fair to say it’s a long-term or season-defining thing, but it is fair to say for one Saturday, the coaches lost sight of that.

The most interesting man in college football? I was leaving the interview area Saturday when I noticed a gaggle of media types surrounding a face I didn’t recognize.

They were being regailed by the remarkable story of Barney Amor, Penn State’s punter.

Amor was good enough at Central Bucks East High to be recruited to Colgate, where he redshirted in 2017 and was the Raiders’ punter in 2018 and ’19. Colgate and the rest of the Patriot League lost the 2020 season to COVID-19.

Amor lived with his girlfriend in Virginia for most of 2020, isolated from his parents, who were living and working in Switzerland, where Amor himself lived for a while.

Meanwhile, he entered the transfer portal. He was eventually contacted by Penn State, and recalled that phone conversation to Frank Bodani of the York Daily Record Saturday.

Coach: "Hey man, you want to come here?"

Amor: "Sweet, I'll come for sure."

Amor spent 2021 caddying for Jordan Stout, then Penn State’s superb punter, now with the Baltimore Ravens.

He won the starting job this offseason, and earned a scholarship, which was presented to him by Eli Manning in August, when he was in town for the now-famous “Chad Powers,’’ video.

Amor is 11th in the country in punting average (46.06) but surely ranks higher than that in net punting, factoring in his uncanny ability to land deep in opposing territory and stop. He says he puts backspin on the ball by contacting the punt near the far point of the football.

A sixth-year senior, Amor now has a bachelor’s and master’s degree and is working on a second master’s.

He won’t have to punt for a living, once he leaves college, but it looks like he’ll get a chance to.