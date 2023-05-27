James Franklin loves himself some Thanksgiving, so much so that his weekly press conferences on Thanksgiving week of late have largely been discussions of food.

So much so that when a new writer launched into a question after the Blue-White game, Franklin interrupted him with, “sweet potato or pumpkin pie?’’

Franklin may or may not love spending the holiday in Detroit, but that’s the reality after Penn State and Michigan State announced they would play each other at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Black Friday, at Ford Field.

This is a small deal - I presume most right-thinking Americans are tired of football “schedule reveals,’’ in May - that connects to some bigger ones.

Foremost among those is the Big Ten’s new TV deal, which is a doozy. We probably haven’t talked about it enough.

Agreed to in principal last summer, it’s worth $7 billion over seven years, and runs from this July through the 2029-30 school year.

It includes Fox, CBS and NBC but not ESPN, which until now has been in business with the Big Ten since 1982.

The full-blown version of the broadcast package won’t kick in this football season, since CBS will still carry SEC games this season and only a limited number of Big Ten games.

In ’24, USC and UCLA join the conference, and the full reality kicks in: Fox will have a Big Ten game at noon every football Saturday, with it’s “Big Noon Kickoff,’’ pre-game show straining to compete with ESPN’s “College GameDay,’’ franchise.

Then comes a Big Ten game on CBS, usually in the 3:30 p.m. window. In prime time, NBC takes over with a “Big Ten Saturday Night’’ branding and a night game, of which Penn State-Michigan State is an example.

The Big Ten Network will still air football games. So will Peacock, NBC’s streaming arm.

Starting in 2024, the deal is expected to be worth $80 to $100 million per year for each Big Ten school.

"It makes the Big Ten better,’’ said Kevin Warren, then Big Ten Commissioner but sounding very much like a TV executive.

“It will make Fox and CBS and NBC and FS1 and Big Ten Network better. When Fox kicks off the day, it's important. And they understand right behind them is CBS, and CBS has had a long-term relationship with the SEC, they've got to perform well. NBC, they've had a relationship with Notre Dame and still do, but can they replicate the success they've had with 'Sunday Night Football' in the NFL to Saturday night?

"This will help our student-athletes in their continued pursuit of name, image and likeness opportunities, because now you're going to be on linear TV from morning to night on Saturday with three massive organizations."

Warren promptly quit as Big Ten Commissioner to run the Chicago Bears, but you get the idea.

A detail of the deal, ESPN reports, is that some Big Ten schools had to agree to tweak their schedules, particularly to make “Big Ten Saturday Night,’’ attractive, Penn State and Michigan were apparently in that group.

We now know the kickoff times for four 2023 Penn State games. Three of them - West Virginia Sept. 2, Iowa Sept. 23, and now Michigan State - will be at night.

The fourth, Michigan at Penn State Nov. 11, is reportedly set for noon. “Big Noon Kickoff,’’ etc.

Football on Thanksgiving or Black Friday used to be a Penn State tradition, most often with then-archrival Pitt. Those games were always (I couldn’t find an exception) preceded by a bye week, whereas both the Spartans and Nittany Lions will be operating on short weeks.

Pitt and Penn State used to be genuine rivals, and the Big Ten has long seemed invested in creating an ersatz rivalry between the Nits and Michigan State. Hence the grotesquely beautiful Land Grant Trophy.

The game will be indoors, in the same stadium where the Lions and Packers will play on Thanksgiving Day. If you have to go to Michigan in late November, you probably want to conduct most of your business indoors.

Even if, for Franklin, et al, it means Thanksgiving dinner in a hotel.