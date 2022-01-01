OFFENSE: Second-half meltdown added up to just 92 yards, 26 passing yards. Penn State actually ran the ball, at least on a per-play basis, a bit better than usual. Overall efficiency and production, though, was pretty typical. Grade: D.

DEFENSE: Makeshift unit, with many players in new roles, held it together for a half. Or, less charitably, Arkansas took a half to figure out what the Lions couldn’t cope with. Grade: C.

SPECIAL TEAMS: New/old kicker Jake Pinegar badly missed an early 50-yarder. Fake field goal pass (this time with Jordan Stout, not Pinegar) was silly, if not critical. Parker Washington looks like he’ll be a big-league punt returner. Grade: B-minus.

COACHING: The Lions played with great effort and intensity. The coaches apparently did a solid job of getting new players ready. But the game’s decisive adjustment came from the opponent. Penn State probably didn’t stick to the run enough, given 4.5 yards per carry. Still don’t know what Mike Yurcich’s offense is. Grade: C.