TAMPA, Fla. - If you found Penn State’s hideous, nine-overtime loss to Illinois Oct. 23 unpleasant, imagine how Mike Yurcich felt.

"Not one of the most, the most frustrating times that I've ever had," Penn State’s offensive coordinator said during a Bowl Media Day interview Dec. 18. "They were playing coverage, they were dropping eight, playing with safeties high, you'd better run the ball, and that's what we tried to do..."

Indeed, the most baffling part of Penn State’s season has been its utter inability to run the ball when defenses were openly inviting it.

It seemed, at that moment, as if some real insight was coming into the frustrations of the highly-regarded Yurcich’s first season at Penn State.

Then the interview was over. A Penn State communications staffer abruptly wrapped things up. In mid-sentence probably qualifies as, “abruptly.’’

When we re-adjourned here Thursday, the first question to Yurcich was if he’d complete his answer to the last one.

He did not.

“At that time we were recapping the season,’’ he said. “It was kind of conducive to that type of discussion. Now we’re in game week, so I’m not going to talk about anything except the upcoming opponent, our team right now.’’

Perhaps Yurcich has received some counseling on media relations over the past couple weeks. On media day, he vowed to get the offense, and the run game in particular, to a championship level, “or I'm going to die trying."

Asked a general question about the improving the run game Thursday, he said, “We’re always looking to inject more juice into the running game. We know that’s an area we have to improve, and we’re working really hard daily.’’

QB help is coming: Yurcich was effusive when asked about Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, the two high-level quarterback recruits in the class of 2022.

“The biggest thing that they provide is, high-character guys, really great academics,” Yurcich said.

“They’re both extremely accurate. They both have a little bit different physical traits but at the same time, they’re winners, they’re proven winners. They’ve been coached extremely well at the high school level, which really helps.”

(Hat tip to Gerry Yonchuik, the former Lebanon High coach who has Pribula at Central York.)

“You’ve gotta check all of the boxes when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks,” Yurcich said.

“So from a mental standpoint, from a character standpoint, from a physical standpoint, those guys check the boxes. And to get two of them in the same class speaks volumes to how we’ve recruited as a whole.”

Sandy, cont.: Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour’s contract expires in the summer of 20203. University president Eric Barron is retiring in the spring. Barron’s replacement will be Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, named this month.

“I’ve got a year and a half left,” she said. “That was by design in the conversations that Dr. Barron and I had, that I would have some time after a new president (took office).”

Barbour, 62, indicated she’d like to stick around.

“I love Penn State,’’ she said. “I love what I’m doing. As long as my health is good and I’m having fun, I certainly see that in my future. Obviously, Penn State and Dr. Bendapudi will make their decision as well.”

Juice story: Frederick Henry Scruggs, a.k.a. Juice, was named Penn State’s top offensive lineman at the team’s banquet earlier this month.

(Insert damning-with-faint-praise joke here.)

Consider that Scruggs suffered a broken back less than two years ago. The injury cost him all of the 2019 season.

“It was definitely the worst pain I experienced,’’ Scruggs said Thursday. “I’m sure everybody’s like, ‘My back hurts,’ at times. I broke my back.’’

Scruggs said the recovery and rehab process took 10-12 months.

“Even at my lowest points, I believed in myself,’’ he said. “My supporting cast, my brothers on the team, coaches, my family, my girlfriend - everybody just supported me, got me through the highs and the lows.’’

Scruggs has mostly played guard at Penn State, but has worked at center, and couple be the starter there in 2022.

“Center, you got a little more to do, you got to know a lot more,’’ he said.

Yurcich said Thursday center would be better for Scruggs’ development, because of the knowledge required to make protection calls, etc.

“I wouldn’t say I disagree with him,’’ Scruggs said.