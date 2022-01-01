TAMPA, Fla. - Veteran linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa announced after the Outback Bowl Saturday that he is leaving Penn State to turn pro.

The announcement came via social media, after Luketa told the media in postgame interviews he hadn’t decided anything.

“I still have to talk to my mom,’’ Luketa said. “She wasn’t able to make it to the game today. That’s something I’ll discuss with her tonight. I have not made a decision yet.’’

About a half-hour later, a statement showed up on Luketa’s twitter feed that included: “I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. It has been an honor to represent the Blue and White and enter battle in the greatest stadium in the world!”

Before any of the above, Penn State coach James Franklin sounded like who knew where Luketa was headed when asked about him in his postgame press conference.

“I will pound the table for him with every single NFL team, GM and coach,’’ he said. “The guy is a football player.’’

At the beginning of the season Penn State designated five players - safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, running back John Lovett, defensive end Derrick Tangelo and guard Eric Wilson - for which 2021 would be their final year of eligibility.

Everyone else on the roster is theoretically eligible to come back next year, although some of the current roster would not be guaranteed scholarships. There are about 20 theoretically draft-eligible players on the current roster. Factor in the transfer portal, 25 incoming scholarship freshmen, and the 85-scholarship limit, and there could be a lot of roster news in the coming weeks.

Lorig update: Franklin was asked after the game about the status of special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, reportedly being sought for a similar job at Oregon.

“I’m not going to address that right now,’’ he said, and then he did.

“He is being pursued,’’ he said. “There are a lot of things that factor into this, personal and professional. As you guys know, I’ve been pretty adamant about (not losing coaches) to these types of moves, lateral moves.

“But, Joe and his wife are from (the Northwest), so that factors into this thing as well.’’

Pinegar back in the picture: Before this season, Jake Pinegar lost the placekicker’s job to Jordan Stout - who also punts and handles kickoffs. Franklin said Saturday Pinegar had won the job back as of the regular season finale at Michigan State.

“I thought we talked about that,’’ Franklin said.

The Lions did not attempt a field goal against Michigan State. They scored four touchdowns in that game, and Pinegar kicked only one extra point, the last one.

Regardless, Penn State tried a 50-yarder on its first possession Saturday. It was Pinegar, and he missed it badly. He later made a 33-yarder.

“We made that change to take some stuff off Stout’s plate,’’ Franklin said.

Stout is a fifth-year senior, Pinegar a fourth-year senior.