The media stylings of Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, seem similar to those of his boss, James Franklin.

Like Franklin, he likes to talk about his craft. Also like Franklin, you get the persistent feeling he’d like to say more than he knows he can.

“He’s really good with protections right now,’’ Yurcich responded immediately, when asked that he’s liked, so far, about Sean Clifford, the fifth-year senior presumptive starter at quarterback.

Also: “It’s impressive to see him care so much about wanting to get better.’’

Nothing there on what happens after the ball’s actually been snapped. In that realm, Clifford was up-and-down during Saturday’s Blue-White scrimmage.

He threw a bad interception to freshman CB Kalen King. He missed stud WR Jahan Dotson in the end zone, and he fumbled the center exchange on one of the few plays in which he lined up directly behind the center.

(Yes, Yurcich’s system calls for occasionally doing that old-school thing, although one Penn State fan, Ryan Dinger, suggested on Twitter that, “Perhaps Franklin told Clifford to fumble the snap. That way he can tell everyone ‘See, that’s why we don’t go under center’ ’’)

Clifford wasn’t bad. He was OK, especially considering all he’s had to process since Yurcich arrived, and since Saturday’s don’t-hit-the-quarterback rules negated his running ability.

“Where he can improve the most,’’ Yurcich said, “is probably the progressions and anticipation. … We’ve got to get his eyes where they need to be to be more consistent on every play.’’

Here we got into a couple of comments that are so open-ended, to open to interpretation, that I’ll just leave them here for you:

“I don’t want to give you an evaluation now, because we’re not where we need to be.’’

“How can I coach him better? How can I get through to him faster?’’

Yurcich said this final week of spring practice is critical for the entire offense.

“We’ve installed a high volume of plays,’’ he said. “A lot of it was base at first. It’s become more situational installation, … it’s been a lot.

“It’s really important we see improvement these last few practices, so we can get it on tape, and it carries over into the summer.’’

Nit-news: Running back Noah Cain rose to stardom as a true freshman in 2019, then missed last season with an injury. In his absence, another freshman, Keyvone Lee, emerged in the fall and impressed against yesterday.

Cain has been a limited participant in spring ball and did not get on the field Saturday.

“Keyvone is your typical power back in the Big Ten that is always running north and south,’’ Franklin said. “He’s a 237-pound guy who can run. He’s always falling forward, so if it’s a 4-yard run he’s making it six.’’ …

The first-team offensive line Saturday was Mike Miranda at center, Anthony Whigen and Saleem Wormley at left and right guard, and Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace and left and right tackle.

Juice Scruggs, who figures to start at a guard spot, did not play. Miranda, Walker and Wallace seem like three reasons for optimism about the offense.

“If you have two tackles you have a lot of confidence in, and a center you have a lot of confidence in, from a communications standpoint, from an experience standpoint, that’s where you’d like to start,’’ Franklin said. …

Sophomore Marquis Wilson, who seemed like a potential force at cornerback not so long ago, has been moved to wide receiver. Franklin acknowledged that the emergence of true-freshman Kalen King and South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon precipitated the move, but added that Wilson, “has excellent balls skills and a lot of confidence, and we’re looking for some playmaking at the wide receiver position.’’