Brad Maendler is a quarterback skills coach based near Akron, Ohio. He has about 100 clients, some from as far away as Texas.

About 90 percent of them are from Ohio, so about 90 percent of them dream of being the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“They start out that way, and then for some of them, reality sets in,’’ Maendler said Wednesday.

None of his clients have actually started behind center for the Buckeyes.

Penn State and Ohio State battle on the field for 200 minutes or so once a year. As border rivals in the same division of the same conference, they battle for players 24/7/365.

Not on the same terms, though. Ohio State recruits nationally, and Penn State doesn’t quite. Six of the Buckeyes’ last seven recruiting classes were ranked in the top five in the country, and four of them were in the top three, according to 24/7 Sports.

Penn State has not has a top five class since Joe Paterno was the head coach, although the 2022 group, the current freshmen, was ranked sixth, and has arguably had top-five level impact.

The Buckeyes’ last four long-term starting QBs were from Texas (JT Barrett), New Jersey (Dwayne Haskins, who went to high school in Maryland), Georgia (Justin Fields) and the wonderfully-named Rancho Cucamonga, California (CJ Stroud).

The other side: Penn State’s current No. 1 and 2 QBs, Sean Clifford and Drew Allar, went to high school in Ohio, Clifford near Cincinnati and Allar near Cleveland.

Allar is Maendler’s star client, the highest-rated QB recruit of the high school class of 2022. He is Penn State’s QB of the future and, according to many in Nittany Nation, should be the QB of the present.

Clifford was born in Illinois, and said Tuesday, “Growing up in Ohio, I definitely understand the tradition, and I grew up watching some of the games, but I was never an Ohio State fan.’’

Allar was. But he was also a late bloomer. By the time he grew into his body and fully committed to playing the position, Ohio State was involved with recruiting Quinn Ewers, a Texan who was the number-one ranked QB and overall player in Allar’s class.

It was only after Ewers “reclassified,’’ and entered Ohio State a year early, then got a look at Stroud and transferred to Texas, that Ohio State coaches started showing up at Allar’s high school games.

“When I first met him, he was not an Ohio State or, frankly, a Penn State recruit,’’ Maendler said. “When I started training him, he had this big long body, but he didn't really have control over it.

“You saw what he was going to be if he could pull it all together. And he did.’’

There have been high-profile Lions vs. Buckeyes recruiting battles. Penn State won the one for current Dallas Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons, from Harrisburg, in part because Parsons was given a tour of the set of ESPN’s College GameDay when the show was in Columbus for an Ohio State-Oklahoma game in 2017.

Ohio State self-reported the minor NCAA violation, and reportedly quit pursuing Parsons.

The day he committed to Penn State, in 2018, he said Oklahoma finished second, behind Penn State.

Two of Ohio State’s top three current receivers are Julian Fleming, a five-star 2020 recruit from Southern Columbia High in Catawissa, and Marvin Harrison, Jr., son of the former NFL start wideout, who played at St. Joseph’s Prep near Philadelphia.

Penn State began chasing Fleming, one of the country’s top recruits that year, when he was in eighth grade. He verbally committed to Ohio State in May of 2019, the spring before his senior year.

After that, he said this week, Penn State, “pushed every once in a while, nothing too extensive.’’

Asked where Penn State finished in the chase to land him, Fleming says, probably top 10, … probably top five.’’

Ouch.

“In this league, it happens all the time,’’ James Franklin said Tuesday. “Obviously, I think it stings a little bit more when you see them. If they go far away and you never play those people, it’s a little bit out of sight, out of mind. Which is also our argument on why they should stay home.’’