When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium (104,944).

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe sideline).

2021 records: Ohio State is 6-1, 4-0 Big Ten. Penn State is 5-2, 2-2.

Last week: Ohio State beat Indiana 54-7. Penn State lost 20-18 to Illinois in nine overtimes.

Series and last meeting: Ohio State leads 22-14 and won the last meeting, 38-25, Oct. 31, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Ryan Day, third season (29-3).

Ohio State’s best player: Wide receiver Chris Olave. Or about a dozen other candidates.

Fun fact: Ryan Day was a teammate of Manheim Central grad/ex-Pittsburgh Steelers FB Dan Kreider at the University of New Hampshire.

Injury update: Ohio State has a remarkable 13 players listed as questionable, none of them key pieces. Two notables listed as probable: Julian Fleming, the 2020 mega-recruit WR from Pennsylvania, had shoulder surgery over the summer and is also nursing an apparent lower-body injury, and RB Master Teague, a sophomore who’s been usurped by superstar freshman Treveyon Henderson.

Penn State DT P.J. Mustipher, a very good one, is done for the year.

Las Vegas says: Ohio State is an 18.5-point favorite. The line opened at -12.5.

Outlook/notes: Since losing to Oregon week two, Ohio State has won five straight by a combined 272-64, averaging over 54 points per game. Two big changes have prompted that - the light has gone on for R-freshman QB C.J. Stroud, and the defense has gone to a more base look with secondary coach Matt Barnes, not DC Kerry Coombs, making the defensive calls.

Given all that plus the injuries and turmoil in Happy Valley, this game is understandably seen as a blowout in many quarters, and it could be just that.

However, ...

The opening line was Ohio State -12.5. That number, folks, represents Las Vegas begging the public to jump on the Buckeyes. Why?

Maybe it’s because Penn State has two wins better than any of Ohio State’s. The Buckeyes have played one good team - and lost, at home. One wonders if Penn State’s coaches have put in some Zoom time this week with the offensive coordinator of that team, Joe Moorhead.

Consider this: If Sean Clifford hadn’t gotten injured, Penn State would almost certainly be 7-0 and ranked second or third in the country (and higher than Ohio State) right now.

Clifford is injured, of course. So is P.J. Mustipher, and the run-defense issues Illinois exposed in Mustipher’s absence seem unlikely to go away. Penn State’s defense will be the best one the Buckeyes have seen, but the Lions’ D-line vs. Ohio State’s O-line looks like a sizable edge for the Buckeyes right now, an edge they can leverage with the best group of skill-position players in the country.

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Penn State 21.