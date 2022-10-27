When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 6-1, 3-1 Big Ten, Ohio State 7-0, 4-0 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Ohio State 11-2.

Last week: Penn State beat Minnesota 45-17. Ohio State beat Iowa 54-10.

Series and last meeting: Ohio State leads 23-14, and won the last meeting 33-14 in Columbus Oct. 21, 2021.

Coach: Ryan Day, fourth season (41-4).

Ohio State’s best player: Quarterback CJ Stroud.

Injury update: Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s all-American caliber WR, is probably after missing last week with a lower-body injury.

For Penn State, DE Chop Robinson missed last week’s game with an undisclosed injury. He practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, and coach James Franklin said he is “hopeful,’’ Robinson can go Saturday.

RB Keyvone Lee and OL Landon Tengwall are questionable.

Las Vegas says: Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite. The line opened at -14.

Outlook/notes: Ohio State is in the top five in the country in yards gained and yards allowed, scoring offense and scoring defense, red-zone offense, pass completion percentage, and are first in the country in most advanced overall metrics.

The Buckeyes have not played a strong schedule; their best win is probably Wisconsin, and everyone they’ve played has at least three losses.

Notre Dame, which has otherwise been awful, caused problems for the Ohio State offensive for three quarters of a 21-10 game week one. The Buckeyes hung 54 on Iowa last week, but the Hawkeyes’ excellent defense held them to one TD in their first nine possessions, with no help from Iowa’s horrid offense.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has no doubt been all over the film of those two games this week, trying to figure a way to complicate things for Stroud, who runs the country’s most QB-friendly offense to near-perfection.

On the other side, Ohio State’s defense has become more complicated under first-year DC Jim Knowles, who, like Diaz, loves to disguise things and create confusion. A Penn State half-full take: A sixth-year QB who’s seen everything, like Sean Clifford, might be harder to confuse.

This is a better match of styles for Penn State than Michigan was. The matchup between Penn State’s secondary and Ohio State’s receivers will be elite and entertaining. The Nittany Lions should play fast and loose Saturday. They are essentially a year away, and playing with house money.

But this is a more complete Ohio State team then the last couple. The defense is much better, the O-line is elite, the Buckeyes are generally more stout and physical.

All that trumps the match-of-styles thing. By a lot. The better team wins.

Prediction: Ohio State 33, Penn State 20.